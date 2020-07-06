All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

11526 3rd Ave NE

11526 3rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11526 3rd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious refreshed North Gate rental property! - Come and spread out in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Northgate, large yard and off street parking for 3 cars! Home just recently refreshed with brand new paint, carpet and other accents! Home features 2 large living-rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and over 1,800 sq ft home on a 6,000 sq ft lot. Take a stroll in the backyard with plenty of space to relax. As soon as you open the door you walk into a large living room with hardwood floors and large windows which allow plenty of natural light to flow in!

Rent: $2,300/month
Tenant pays utilities.
Application fee is a non-refundable $43/person. Anyone 18 years or older must apply.
No Pets

View our rental criteria here:
https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

Questions? Contact Property Manager, Randy Kitchens, randy@northpacificproperties.com. Virtual tours are available and showings are available by appointment only. All social distancing rules apply during physical showings.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11526 3rd Ave NE have any available units?
11526 3rd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 11526 3rd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
11526 3rd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11526 3rd Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 11526 3rd Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 11526 3rd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 11526 3rd Ave NE offers parking.
Does 11526 3rd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11526 3rd Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11526 3rd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 11526 3rd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 11526 3rd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 11526 3rd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11526 3rd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11526 3rd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11526 3rd Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11526 3rd Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

