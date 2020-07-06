11526 3rd Ave NE

Amenities

Spacious refreshed North Gate rental property! - Come and spread out in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Northgate, large yard and off street parking for 3 cars! Home just recently refreshed with brand new paint, carpet and other accents! Home features 2 large living-rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and over 1,800 sq ft home on a 6,000 sq ft lot. Take a stroll in the backyard with plenty of space to relax. As soon as you open the door you walk into a large living room with hardwood floors and large windows which allow plenty of natural light to flow in!



Rent: $2,300/month

Tenant pays utilities.

Application fee is a non-refundable $43/person. Anyone 18 years or older must apply.

No Pets



View our rental criteria here:

https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



Questions? Contact Property Manager, Randy Kitchens, randy@northpacificproperties.com. Virtual tours are available and showings are available by appointment only. All social distancing rules apply during physical showings.



