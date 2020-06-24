Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

House with Big yard 3bd 1 bath close to Northgate! - $2200-11522 15th Ave NE, Seattle 98125- This is a completely brand new home inside everything on the inside of this home is updated and new. The home offers a large yard 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Large living room open floor plan and a loft style bedroom with possible office space as well. Close to major bus lines 5 minutes from Northgate mall and 10 minutes from UW campus. No smoking/Pets Case by case basis. Please respond to this ad or call Nick at the contact number listed to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4737787)