Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:09 AM

1152 North 85th Street

1152 North 85th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1152 North 85th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Located just a half mile from Green Lake. Open living space with chef's kitchen. Granite countertops surround the stainless steel appliances offering gas stove top cooking. Maple cabinets and hardwood floors finish out the high quality finishes. Efficient hot water, gas heat including gas fireplace. Cat-5 wiring, security system. Deck and fenced in courtyard. Nearby transit made easy with metro stop just a block away. Quick routes to 99 and I-5. Restaurants and shops nearby. Has garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1152 North 85th Street have any available units?
1152 North 85th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1152 North 85th Street have?
Some of 1152 North 85th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1152 North 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1152 North 85th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1152 North 85th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1152 North 85th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1152 North 85th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1152 North 85th Street offers parking.
Does 1152 North 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1152 North 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1152 North 85th Street have a pool?
No, 1152 North 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1152 North 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 1152 North 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1152 North 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1152 North 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

