11509 D 26th Ave NE

Nice 3 beds / 2.5 baths Townhouse in Lake City/NW Seattle! - Nice 3 beds / 2.5 baths Townhouse in Lake City/NW Seattle!

Easy short walking distance to restaurants, pharmacies, and grocery stores, with the large North Gate shopping mall a short drive away.



Property Features:

-Approximately 1522 SF (incl. garage)

-Stainless appliances

-Granite countertops

-Hardwood floors

-Fenced Yard



1st/Deposit (can be spread out with good credit).

Please email zliang@wpirealestate.com or call for more information.

Offered by WPI Real Estate Services.



