1136 15th Ave
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:42 PM

1136 15th Ave

1136 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1136 15th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic townhouse in the heart of Capitol Hill. The home features 3 Br/3 Ba with 2 bedrooms upstairs en-suite with vaulted ceilings, and a den on the lower level. The main level has a spacious kitchen/dining/living room area that is perfect for entertaining. Features natural lighting and open layout. The kitchen has stainless appliances, gas cooktop, and granite countertops. Bamboo flooring throughout, slate entry, and hydronic heating. Street parking only! This home has the perfect location. Easy walking access to Seattle University, 1st Hill Hospitals, Light Rail, and all the nightlife that 12th Ave has to offer. This is a great location for professionals that work downtown, or students attending any of the Universities in the area. It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too. Dryer Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 15th Ave have any available units?
1136 15th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1136 15th Ave have?
Some of 1136 15th Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 15th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1136 15th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 15th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1136 15th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1136 15th Ave offer parking?
No, 1136 15th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1136 15th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1136 15th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 15th Ave have a pool?
No, 1136 15th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1136 15th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1136 15th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 15th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1136 15th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
