1136 15th Ave

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/540c74a09b ---- Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/540c74a09b Fantastic townhouse in the heart of Capitol Hill. The home features 3 Br/3 Ba with 2 bedrooms upstairs en-suite with vaulted ceilings, and a den on the lower level. The main level has a spacious kitchen/dining/living room area that is perfect for entertaining. Features natural lighting and open layout. The kitchen has stainless appliances, gas cooktop, and granite countertops. Bamboo flooring throughout, slate entry, and hydronic heating. Street parking only! This home has the perfect location. Easy walking access to Seattle University, 1st Hill Hospitals, Light Rail, and all the nightlife that 12th Ave has to offer. This is a great location for professionals that work downtown, or students attending any of the Universities in the area. It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too. Dryer Washer