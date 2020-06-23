All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11338 40th Ave NE

11338 40th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11338 40th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Modern Meadowbrook Home - Stunning modern home in Meadowbrook on a quiet street. Built in 2013, this new construction by premier builder Top Floor Homes LLC is loaded with all the sophisticated amenities of today's urban lifestyle. This home boasts open floor plan, custom metal railings, professional Bosch kitchen with stainless steel appliances & slab counters, custom "soft-close" cabinets, under-cabinet lighting, soaring ceilings, High-efficient heating system, generous use of tile, master bath w/ huge shower, oak floors, deck & professional landscaping.

By appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.
$45.00 Application Fee per applicant
No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.

(RLNE2218117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11338 40th Ave NE have any available units?
11338 40th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11338 40th Ave NE have?
Some of 11338 40th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11338 40th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
11338 40th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11338 40th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11338 40th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 11338 40th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 11338 40th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 11338 40th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11338 40th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11338 40th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 11338 40th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 11338 40th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 11338 40th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11338 40th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11338 40th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
