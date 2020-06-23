11338 40th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Modern Meadowbrook Home - Stunning modern home in Meadowbrook on a quiet street. Built in 2013, this new construction by premier builder Top Floor Homes LLC is loaded with all the sophisticated amenities of today's urban lifestyle. This home boasts open floor plan, custom metal railings, professional Bosch kitchen with stainless steel appliances & slab counters, custom "soft-close" cabinets, under-cabinet lighting, soaring ceilings, High-efficient heating system, generous use of tile, master bath w/ huge shower, oak floors, deck & professional landscaping.



By appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.

$45.00 Application Fee per applicant

No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.



(RLNE2218117)