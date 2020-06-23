All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1132 39TH AVE E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1132 39TH AVE E
Last updated August 12 2019 at 1:27 PM

1132 39TH AVE E

1132 39th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1132 39th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Denny Blaine

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Washington Park Home - Available August 1st! This 2,810 sq. ft., 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom exquisite home resides in the lovely Washington Park/Madison Park neighborhood! Just in time for your front row seats to the Blue Angels Seafair performance! You will love this gorgeous home with sweeping water and mountain views from your floor to ceiling windows. Entertaining is a joy with stainless appliances, gas oven and stove, fireplace and a formal living room and dining room. Light and beauty abound in this perfectly crafted home. Two spacious master suites located on the main floor with with attached bathrooms and a large family room on the lower level with private patio/deck . Cozy library /den located off western master suite on the main floor. Enjoy spectacular views of the Lake Washington, the Cascade Mountains and Mt. Rainier from your master bedroom and private and serene main deck or downstairs patio. Two car garage; efficient gas heating system. This home is a dream come true! Come see why Washington Park is a hidden gem in the city of Seattle! With easy access to downtown and Amazon campus, Microsoft Connector, great restaurants and shopping and retail; close to Madison Park Beach and Park with tennis courts, you will never run out of things to do here! Fantastic schools and pre-schools all close by. Pet friendly with additional $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

To schedule a viewing of this lovely home, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.

#avenueoneresidential #madisonparkrentals #seattlerentalswithviews #amazonSLU #seattlerentals #washingtonparkrentals

(RLNE5056430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 39TH AVE E have any available units?
1132 39TH AVE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1132 39TH AVE E have?
Some of 1132 39TH AVE E's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 39TH AVE E currently offering any rent specials?
1132 39TH AVE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 39TH AVE E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1132 39TH AVE E is pet friendly.
Does 1132 39TH AVE E offer parking?
Yes, 1132 39TH AVE E offers parking.
Does 1132 39TH AVE E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 39TH AVE E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 39TH AVE E have a pool?
No, 1132 39TH AVE E does not have a pool.
Does 1132 39TH AVE E have accessible units?
No, 1132 39TH AVE E does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 39TH AVE E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1132 39TH AVE E does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera South Lake Union
435 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Park South
10102 8th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98168
Stream 403
403 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Alcyone
301 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Heights on Capitol Hill
130 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake Flats
2820 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Yardhouse
1406 East Republican Street
Seattle, WA 98112
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University