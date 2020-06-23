1132 39TH AVE E

Amenities

Washington Park Home - Available August 1st! This 2,810 sq. ft., 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom exquisite home resides in the lovely Washington Park/Madison Park neighborhood! Just in time for your front row seats to the Blue Angels Seafair performance! You will love this gorgeous home with sweeping water and mountain views from your floor to ceiling windows. Entertaining is a joy with stainless appliances, gas oven and stove, fireplace and a formal living room and dining room. Light and beauty abound in this perfectly crafted home. Two spacious master suites located on the main floor with with attached bathrooms and a large family room on the lower level with private patio/deck . Cozy library /den located off western master suite on the main floor. Enjoy spectacular views of the Lake Washington, the Cascade Mountains and Mt. Rainier from your master bedroom and private and serene main deck or downstairs patio. Two car garage; efficient gas heating system. This home is a dream come true! Come see why Washington Park is a hidden gem in the city of Seattle! With easy access to downtown and Amazon campus, Microsoft Connector, great restaurants and shopping and retail; close to Madison Park Beach and Park with tennis courts, you will never run out of things to do here! Fantastic schools and pre-schools all close by. Pet friendly with additional $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



To schedule a viewing of this lovely home, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.



