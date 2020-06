Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher coffee bar microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities coffee bar

1130 N 82nd St - (FOR RENT) 1959 Colonial Style one bedroom home located between I-5 and Hwy-99. Close to Green Lake, coffee shops,salon, restaurants, schools. Lots of natural light. New paint, new carpet, high end appliances includes microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Nice fenced private back yard. Please call Gwenever Cannon, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-876-0066 cell of 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4509505)