Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

113 N 144th Street

113 North 144th Street · No Longer Available
Location

113 North 144th Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Broadview

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
113 N 144th Street Available 10/11/19 Broadview Area Home - Available 10/11! Enchanting 3 bedroom + den, 2 bathroom home boasts a large family room off the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. A lovely dining room lines the other side of the kitchen and leads to a classic living room with a fireplace. The first bedroom is off to the right. Descend the staircase from the family room to the mudroom, den, master bedroom and bathroom, complete with a claw-foot tub. Hardwood flooring throughout main level. Brand new carpeting and flooring throughout the rest of the home. Beautiful outdoor and indoor paint refreshes and brightens an already lovely home. This uniquely comfortable floor-plan is inviting and perfect for Seattle living. Minutes from Shoreline, Greenwood and seconds from the Highlands, this is a quaint community. Enjoy your large backyard with monthly yard maintenance included in cost. 1 small dog welcome with a $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

To schedule a showing please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA via email netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or phone 206-465-7594.

#AvenueOneResidential #BroadviewRentals #ShorelineRentals

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5181428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 N 144th Street have any available units?
113 N 144th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 N 144th Street have?
Some of 113 N 144th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 N 144th Street currently offering any rent specials?
113 N 144th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 N 144th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 N 144th Street is pet friendly.
Does 113 N 144th Street offer parking?
No, 113 N 144th Street does not offer parking.
Does 113 N 144th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 N 144th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 N 144th Street have a pool?
No, 113 N 144th Street does not have a pool.
Does 113 N 144th Street have accessible units?
No, 113 N 144th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 113 N 144th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 N 144th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
