Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:26 AM

1120 8th Ave

1120 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1120 8th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98101
First Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Marvelous opportunity to enjoy the urban lifestyle 15 floors up with floor-to-ceiling city skyline views from the enclosed SW-facing balcony. Fourth floor common space includes gym, couches, large patio with BBQ's and picnic tables. Minutes to downtown shopping, freeway access, world class medical facilities and much more. Walk to Pike Place Market or the Amazon Corporate Campus in 15 min. Nearby are fine dining restaurants, coffee shops including Starbuck's Coffee Reserve, arts & culture at Town Hall and ACT/Paramount Theaters, Symphony Hall, and stadium sports events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 8th Ave have any available units?
1120 8th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 8th Ave have?
Some of 1120 8th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 8th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1120 8th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 8th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1120 8th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1120 8th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1120 8th Ave offers parking.
Does 1120 8th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 8th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 8th Ave have a pool?
No, 1120 8th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1120 8th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1120 8th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 8th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 8th Ave has units with dishwashers.
