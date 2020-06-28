1120 8th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking bbq/grill garage media room

Marvelous opportunity to enjoy the urban lifestyle 15 floors up with floor-to-ceiling city skyline views from the enclosed SW-facing balcony. Fourth floor common space includes gym, couches, large patio with BBQ's and picnic tables. Minutes to downtown shopping, freeway access, world class medical facilities and much more. Walk to Pike Place Market or the Amazon Corporate Campus in 15 min. Nearby are fine dining restaurants, coffee shops including Starbuck's Coffee Reserve, arts & culture at Town Hall and ACT/Paramount Theaters, Symphony Hall, and stadium sports events.