Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

2 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom condo Northgate. One bedroom is a LOFT. Washer and dryer are located in the building and are shared by other condo owners. Laundry is coin operated. Water, sewer and garbage are included. Tenant is responsible for electrical. Near Northgate Mall and easy bus access. $2000.00/mo, $1000.00 security deposit. Water is included. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.