10725 Burke Avenue North - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking garage media room

Attached garage and in unit Washer Dryer. Lots of storage.

Rare opportunity to rent spacious 3BR, 2BA townhome in Seattle. This 1600 sqft home is conveniently located close to Northgate Mall with restaurants and movie theater, North Seattle Community College, grocery, parks and the I-5 and Hwy 99. The open floor plan boasts a large living area, dining nook and kitchen on the upper floor. The large master bedroom with walk in closet and bath complete the upper floor. The 1st floor has 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The home comes with an attached garage and driveway parking (at no additional cost) which is very rare in Seattle. There is a small backyard patio. Washer, dryer and all major appliances are included in the home. Pets welcome on case by case with additional deposit. Application fees of $38 will apply. This home will not last so contact Zarina Malik today for more information on (425) 296-6610 or email info@opalpmc.com!