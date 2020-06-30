All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 29 2020 at 2:06 AM

10725 Burke Avenue North - 1

10725 Burke Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

10725 Burke Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Attached garage and in unit Washer Dryer. Lots of storage.
Rare opportunity to rent spacious 3BR, 2BA townhome in Seattle. This 1600 sqft home is conveniently located close to Northgate Mall with restaurants and movie theater, North Seattle Community College, grocery, parks and the I-5 and Hwy 99. The open floor plan boasts a large living area, dining nook and kitchen on the upper floor. The large master bedroom with walk in closet and bath complete the upper floor. The 1st floor has 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The home comes with an attached garage and driveway parking (at no additional cost) which is very rare in Seattle. There is a small backyard patio. Washer, dryer and all major appliances are included in the home. Pets welcome on case by case with additional deposit. Application fees of $38 will apply. This home will not last so contact Zarina Malik today for more information on (425) 296-6610 or email info@opalpmc.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10725 Burke Avenue North - 1 have any available units?
10725 Burke Avenue North - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10725 Burke Avenue North - 1 have?
Some of 10725 Burke Avenue North - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10725 Burke Avenue North - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
10725 Burke Avenue North - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10725 Burke Avenue North - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10725 Burke Avenue North - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 10725 Burke Avenue North - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 10725 Burke Avenue North - 1 offers parking.
Does 10725 Burke Avenue North - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10725 Burke Avenue North - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10725 Burke Avenue North - 1 have a pool?
No, 10725 Burke Avenue North - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 10725 Burke Avenue North - 1 have accessible units?
Yes, 10725 Burke Avenue North - 1 has accessible units.
Does 10725 Burke Avenue North - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10725 Burke Avenue North - 1 has units with dishwashers.

