10719 Burke Avenue North - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage media room

Rare opportunity to rent spacious 3BR, 2BA townhome in Seattle. This 1920 sqft home is conveniently located close to Northgate Mall with restaurants and movie theater, North Seattle Community College, grocery, parks and the I-5 and Hwy 99. The open floor plan boasts a large living area and dining area and open kitchen on the upper floor. There is also a spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bathroom to complete the floor. The lower floor has 2 large bedrooms, a full bathroom and a laundry room. The home comes with an attached garage and driveway parking (at no additional cost) which is very rare in Seattle. There is a small fully fenced backyard and small deck. Washer, dryer and all major appliances are included in the home. Pets welcome on case by case with additional deposit. Application fees of $38 will apply. This home will not last so contact Zarina Malik today for more information on (425) 296-6610.