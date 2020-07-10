All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 10719 Burke Avenue North - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
10719 Burke Avenue North - 1
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 AM

10719 Burke Avenue North - 1

10719 Burke Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Haller Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10719 Burke Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Rare opportunity to rent spacious 3BR, 2BA townhome in Seattle. This 1920 sqft home is conveniently located close to Northgate Mall with restaurants and movie theater, North Seattle Community College, grocery, parks and the I-5 and Hwy 99. The open floor plan boasts a large living area and dining area and open kitchen on the upper floor. There is also a spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bathroom to complete the floor. The lower floor has 2 large bedrooms, a full bathroom and a laundry room. The home comes with an attached garage and driveway parking (at no additional cost) which is very rare in Seattle. There is a small fully fenced backyard and small deck. Washer, dryer and all major appliances are included in the home. Pets welcome on case by case with additional deposit. Application fees of $38 will apply. This home will not last so contact Zarina Malik today for more information on (425) 296-6610.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10719 Burke Avenue North - 1 have any available units?
10719 Burke Avenue North - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10719 Burke Avenue North - 1 have?
Some of 10719 Burke Avenue North - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10719 Burke Avenue North - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
10719 Burke Avenue North - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10719 Burke Avenue North - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10719 Burke Avenue North - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 10719 Burke Avenue North - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 10719 Burke Avenue North - 1 offers parking.
Does 10719 Burke Avenue North - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10719 Burke Avenue North - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10719 Burke Avenue North - 1 have a pool?
No, 10719 Burke Avenue North - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 10719 Burke Avenue North - 1 have accessible units?
No, 10719 Burke Avenue North - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 10719 Burke Avenue North - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10719 Burke Avenue North - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Tower
1942 Westlake Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Dexter Hayes
1701 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Juxt
810 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Excelsior Apartments
1535 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
CREW APARTMENTS
8228 Green Lake Drive North
Seattle, WA 98103
AMLI Arc
1800 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University