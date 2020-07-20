All apartments in Seattle
10559 EVANSTON AVE
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

10559 EVANSTON AVE

10559 Evanston Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

10559 Evanston Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Come and see this unfurnished bungalow house on a quiet Bitter Lake neighborhood in Seattle, Washington.

This lovely property has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and uncovered parking (just right in front of the property). The interior is bright and airy, thanks to its large windows, which flood the interior with ample natural light. It also features hardwood flooring, suspended/recessed lightings, and high shed ceilings. The Marmoleum tile flooring kitchen is furnished with fine cabinets and drawers for storage, smooth granite countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven, and microwave. The comfy bedroom has laminated flooring and large built-in closet. Its tidy Marmoleum tile flooring bathroom has a sink wash and a separate shower space. The home has an installed forced air heating for climate control. In-unit washer and dryer are provided for laundry needs.

Renter will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, electricity, cable, and Internet.

Pets are allowed on the property with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Walk Score: 76
Bike Score: 77

This location is very walkable and bikeable so most errands can be accomplished either on foot or bicycle, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes.

Nearby parks: Mineral Springs Park, Pipers Creek Natural Area, and Licton Springs Park.

Nearby Schools:
Home School Resource Center - 0.96 miles, 8/10
Whittier Elementary School - 1.88 miles, 8/10
Ingraham High School - 1.49 miles, 7/10
Whitman Middle School - 1.38 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
40 - 0.1 miles
5 - 0.2 miles
355 - 0.2 miles
E Line - 0.3 miles
28 - 0.4 miles

(RLNE4873811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10559 EVANSTON AVE have any available units?
10559 EVANSTON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10559 EVANSTON AVE have?
Some of 10559 EVANSTON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10559 EVANSTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
10559 EVANSTON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10559 EVANSTON AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10559 EVANSTON AVE is pet friendly.
Does 10559 EVANSTON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 10559 EVANSTON AVE offers parking.
Does 10559 EVANSTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10559 EVANSTON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10559 EVANSTON AVE have a pool?
No, 10559 EVANSTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 10559 EVANSTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 10559 EVANSTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10559 EVANSTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10559 EVANSTON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
