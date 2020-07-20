10559 EVANSTON AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning

Come and see this unfurnished bungalow house on a quiet Bitter Lake neighborhood in Seattle, Washington.



This lovely property has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and uncovered parking (just right in front of the property). The interior is bright and airy, thanks to its large windows, which flood the interior with ample natural light. It also features hardwood flooring, suspended/recessed lightings, and high shed ceilings. The Marmoleum tile flooring kitchen is furnished with fine cabinets and drawers for storage, smooth granite countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven, and microwave. The comfy bedroom has laminated flooring and large built-in closet. Its tidy Marmoleum tile flooring bathroom has a sink wash and a separate shower space. The home has an installed forced air heating for climate control. In-unit washer and dryer are provided for laundry needs.



Renter will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, electricity, cable, and Internet.



Pets are allowed on the property with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Walk Score: 76

Bike Score: 77



This location is very walkable and bikeable so most errands can be accomplished either on foot or bicycle, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes.



Nearby parks: Mineral Springs Park, Pipers Creek Natural Area, and Licton Springs Park.



Nearby Schools:

Home School Resource Center - 0.96 miles, 8/10

Whittier Elementary School - 1.88 miles, 8/10

Ingraham High School - 1.49 miles, 7/10

Whitman Middle School - 1.38 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

40 - 0.1 miles

5 - 0.2 miles

355 - 0.2 miles

E Line - 0.3 miles

28 - 0.4 miles



