Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
10556 Midvale Ave N #101
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

10556 Midvale Ave N #101

10556 Midvale Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

10556 Midvale Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern and bright move in ready condo! - Adorable, move-in ready condo in North Seattle. 1bd/1bth, 690sf with laminate hardwood floors. Open floor plan with room for dining, living room and office nook. Light and bright Kitchen offers plenty of storage. Living room opens up to private outdoor patio and very large, fully-fenced garden space. Where else can you find this? One off street parking space, newer hot water tank & newer in-unit washer/dryer make this an affordable, smart choice in the city. No smoking and pets on approval.

First month's rent and security deposit (one months rent)

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $4,350 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME

*Nice, cozy yard with space for barbecue grill; and/or small herb garden *Galley style kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space. *Office nook. *Closet organization system. *Very convenient location! Close to mall, grocery stores, and WA-99 & I-5.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10556 Midvale Ave N #101 have any available units?
10556 Midvale Ave N #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10556 Midvale Ave N #101 have?
Some of 10556 Midvale Ave N #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10556 Midvale Ave N #101 currently offering any rent specials?
10556 Midvale Ave N #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10556 Midvale Ave N #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10556 Midvale Ave N #101 is pet friendly.
Does 10556 Midvale Ave N #101 offer parking?
No, 10556 Midvale Ave N #101 does not offer parking.
Does 10556 Midvale Ave N #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10556 Midvale Ave N #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10556 Midvale Ave N #101 have a pool?
No, 10556 Midvale Ave N #101 does not have a pool.
Does 10556 Midvale Ave N #101 have accessible units?
No, 10556 Midvale Ave N #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 10556 Midvale Ave N #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10556 Midvale Ave N #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
