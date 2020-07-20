10556 Midvale Ave N #101

Amenities

Modern and bright move in ready condo! - Adorable, move-in ready condo in North Seattle. 1bd/1bth, 690sf with laminate hardwood floors. Open floor plan with room for dining, living room and office nook. Light and bright Kitchen offers plenty of storage. Living room opens up to private outdoor patio and very large, fully-fenced garden space. Where else can you find this? One off street parking space, newer hot water tank & newer in-unit washer/dryer make this an affordable, smart choice in the city. No smoking and pets on approval.



First month's rent and security deposit (one months rent)



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $4,350 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



*Nice, cozy yard with space for barbecue grill; and/or small herb garden *Galley style kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space. *Office nook. *Closet organization system. *Very convenient location! Close to mall, grocery stores, and WA-99 & I-5.



