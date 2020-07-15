10545 Meridian Avenue North Unit 205

Amenities

$200 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT if lease will be signed on or before January 31, 2020!



Contemporary, 1 bed, 1-bath condo in the energetic neighborhood of North College Park in Seattle. It also includes a reserved assigned parking and a balcony.



The well-lit furnished interior features wall-to-wall carpet floors, a window seat by the dining area, comfortable furniture, and a fireplace. The rustic galley-type kitchen is complete with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinets/drawers that offer plenty of storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Perfect for getting a good nights sleep, the bedroom is nice and cozy with closets built-in. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, vanity cabinet sink surmounted by a mirror, and a functional toilet. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control, portable air conditioning and electric heating are installed. Only 1 pet (no heavier than 35 lbs) is allowed with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are electricity and the internet. Landlords responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, and HOA fees including the $50 Move-in Fee.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=adjqCyjYgHj



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



Nearby Parks: Mineral Springs Park, Northgate Park, Licton Springs Park, and Hubbard Homestead Park.



Bus lines:

40 - 0.1 mile

345 - 0.1 mile

346 - 0.1 mile

316 - 0.1 mile



