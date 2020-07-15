All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

10545 Meridian Avenue North Unit 205

10545 Meridian Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

10545 Meridian Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

$200 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT if lease will be signed on or before January 31, 2020!

Contemporary, 1 bed, 1-bath condo in the energetic neighborhood of North College Park in Seattle. It also includes a reserved assigned parking and a balcony.

The well-lit furnished interior features wall-to-wall carpet floors, a window seat by the dining area, comfortable furniture, and a fireplace. The rustic galley-type kitchen is complete with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinets/drawers that offer plenty of storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Perfect for getting a good nights sleep, the bedroom is nice and cozy with closets built-in. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, vanity cabinet sink surmounted by a mirror, and a functional toilet. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control, portable air conditioning and electric heating are installed. Only 1 pet (no heavier than 35 lbs) is allowed with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are electricity and the internet. Landlords responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, and HOA fees including the $50 Move-in Fee.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=adjqCyjYgHj

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

Nearby Parks: Mineral Springs Park, Northgate Park, Licton Springs Park, and Hubbard Homestead Park.

Bus lines:
40 - 0.1 mile
345 - 0.1 mile
346 - 0.1 mile
316 - 0.1 mile

(RLNE5348830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10545 Meridian Avenue North Unit 205 have any available units?
10545 Meridian Avenue North Unit 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10545 Meridian Avenue North Unit 205 have?
Some of 10545 Meridian Avenue North Unit 205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10545 Meridian Avenue North Unit 205 currently offering any rent specials?
10545 Meridian Avenue North Unit 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10545 Meridian Avenue North Unit 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10545 Meridian Avenue North Unit 205 is pet friendly.
Does 10545 Meridian Avenue North Unit 205 offer parking?
Yes, 10545 Meridian Avenue North Unit 205 offers parking.
Does 10545 Meridian Avenue North Unit 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10545 Meridian Avenue North Unit 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10545 Meridian Avenue North Unit 205 have a pool?
No, 10545 Meridian Avenue North Unit 205 does not have a pool.
Does 10545 Meridian Avenue North Unit 205 have accessible units?
No, 10545 Meridian Avenue North Unit 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 10545 Meridian Avenue North Unit 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10545 Meridian Avenue North Unit 205 has units with dishwashers.
