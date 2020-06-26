All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 10543 Midvale Ave N #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
10543 Midvale Ave N #A
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM

10543 Midvale Ave N #A

10543 Midvale Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Haller Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10543 Midvale Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Charming Two Bedroom Town Home, Great Location! - Welcome home to this charming craftsman style two bedroom town home with new carpet and appliances! This town home offers a two story layout with a bright interior, designer paint colors, gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings. and gas fireplace. Enjoy entertaining in the open kitchen with maple cabinets, gas cook top, and dining nook. The two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a washer and dryer are upstairs. Sliding door opens to a fenced, private patio perfect for barbecuing and garden space. Convenient location near Northgate, North Seattle Community College, and bus lines for an easy downtown commute.

Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant.
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
~12 month lease preferred.
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Tenants are responsible for yard care.
~Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3768964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10543 Midvale Ave N #A have any available units?
10543 Midvale Ave N #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10543 Midvale Ave N #A have?
Some of 10543 Midvale Ave N #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10543 Midvale Ave N #A currently offering any rent specials?
10543 Midvale Ave N #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10543 Midvale Ave N #A pet-friendly?
No, 10543 Midvale Ave N #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 10543 Midvale Ave N #A offer parking?
No, 10543 Midvale Ave N #A does not offer parking.
Does 10543 Midvale Ave N #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10543 Midvale Ave N #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10543 Midvale Ave N #A have a pool?
No, 10543 Midvale Ave N #A does not have a pool.
Does 10543 Midvale Ave N #A have accessible units?
No, 10543 Midvale Ave N #A does not have accessible units.
Does 10543 Midvale Ave N #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 10543 Midvale Ave N #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Helix Ellipse
4751 12th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
AMLI 535
535 Pontius Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Arthouse
2334 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Decibel Apartments
301 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
The Cue
1525 Harvard Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University