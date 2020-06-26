10543 Midvale Ave N #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Charming Two Bedroom Town Home, Great Location! - Welcome home to this charming craftsman style two bedroom town home with new carpet and appliances! This town home offers a two story layout with a bright interior, designer paint colors, gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings. and gas fireplace. Enjoy entertaining in the open kitchen with maple cabinets, gas cook top, and dining nook. The two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a washer and dryer are upstairs. Sliding door opens to a fenced, private patio perfect for barbecuing and garden space. Convenient location near Northgate, North Seattle Community College, and bus lines for an easy downtown commute.



Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant.

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

~12 month lease preferred.

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

~Tenants are responsible for yard care.

~Sorry, no pets.



(RLNE3768964)