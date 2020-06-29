10521 24th Ave NE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c9af55d0d1 ---- Very nice 2 BR/1BA on second floor in well maintained building. All new paint and blinds. Large living room with easy-care laminate wood flooring. Kitchen has good counter and cabinet space, plus breakfast nook for additional dining area. Two generous-sized bedrooms, large bath with tile tub surround. Great location, with easy access to freeway, public transportation. Close to Northgate Mall, plus numerous restaurants and stores. 1 uncovered parking space included. Pet possible, some restrictions apply. Water, sewer and garbage $50/month per occupant. Coin Op Laundry on site. Year Built: 1960 SCHOOLS Elementary: Sacajewea | Middle/Jr High: Jane Addams | High: Nathan Hale APPLIANCES Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave PARKING 1 Uncovered Reserved Space HEATING Electric UTILITIES INCLUDED None LEASE DETAILS ? 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1250. We may ask for last month?s rent based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY No Pets EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties Pets Cc