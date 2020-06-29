All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 10521 24th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
10521 24th Ave NE
Last updated June 16 2019 at 4:47 AM

10521 24th Ave NE

10521 24th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10521 24th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c9af55d0d1 ---- Very nice 2 BR/1BA on second floor in well maintained building. All new paint and blinds. Large living room with easy-care laminate wood flooring. Kitchen has good counter and cabinet space, plus breakfast nook for additional dining area. Two generous-sized bedrooms, large bath with tile tub surround. Great location, with easy access to freeway, public transportation. Close to Northgate Mall, plus numerous restaurants and stores. 1 uncovered parking space included. Pet possible, some restrictions apply. Water, sewer and garbage $50/month per occupant. Coin Op Laundry on site. Year Built: 1960 SCHOOLS Elementary: Sacajewea | Middle/Jr High: Jane Addams | High: Nathan Hale APPLIANCES Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave PARKING 1 Uncovered Reserved Space HEATING Electric UTILITIES INCLUDED None LEASE DETAILS ? 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1250. We may ask for last month?s rent based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY No Pets EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties Pets Cc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10521 24th Ave NE have any available units?
10521 24th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10521 24th Ave NE have?
Some of 10521 24th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10521 24th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
10521 24th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10521 24th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10521 24th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 10521 24th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 10521 24th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 10521 24th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10521 24th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10521 24th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 10521 24th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 10521 24th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 10521 24th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10521 24th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10521 24th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
Walton Lofts
75 Vine St
Seattle, WA 98121
Reverb
1023 East Alder Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Leva on Market
1545 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Alcyone
301 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Uptown Queen Anne
315 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University