10514 Riviera Place Northeast

Absolutely stunning 5 bedroom, 7 bath, 4380sqft home, right on the water! Matthews Beach waterfront with panoramic views of Lake Washington & Mt. Rainier. Main floor offers expansive windowed wall with doors opening to large deck. Kitchen, living room, sitting nook, & powder room complete the main floor. Upstairs, master suite & 2 bedrooms with breathtaking views plus 4th bedroom. Top floor can serve as separate dwelling. Sauna, ¾ bath, beach access from basement. Spacious deck, private dock with boat lift, 55 feet of waterfront, and just off the Burke Gilman Trail. First/last/deposit ($6000). Tenants pay all utilities and must maintain the yard. No smoking. Will consider pets on a case by case basis with additional pet rent and refundable deposit. Available early May! * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant. *We do NOT accept applications prior to an applicant first viewing the home IN PERSON. Only once an applicant has viewed the home in person, can they then apply to a property.*