All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 10514 Riviera Place Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
10514 Riviera Place Northeast
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:32 PM

10514 Riviera Place Northeast

10514 Riviera Place Northeast · (415) 731-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10514 Riviera Place Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
sauna
Absolutely stunning 5 bedroom, 7 bath, 4380sqft home, right on the water! Matthews Beach waterfront with panoramic views of Lake Washington & Mt. Rainier. Main floor offers expansive windowed wall with doors opening to large deck. Kitchen, living room, sitting nook, & powder room complete the main floor. Upstairs, master suite & 2 bedrooms with breathtaking views plus 4th bedroom. Top floor can serve as separate dwelling. Sauna, ¾ bath, beach access from basement. Spacious deck, private dock with boat lift, 55 feet of waterfront, and just off the Burke Gilman Trail. First/last/deposit ($6000). Tenants pay all utilities and must maintain the yard. No smoking. Will consider pets on a case by case basis with additional pet rent and refundable deposit. Available early May! * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant. *We do NOT accept applications prior to an applicant first viewing the home IN PERSON. Only once an applicant has viewed the home in person, can they then apply to a property.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10514 Riviera Place Northeast have any available units?
10514 Riviera Place Northeast has a unit available for $8,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 10514 Riviera Place Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
10514 Riviera Place Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10514 Riviera Place Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 10514 Riviera Place Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 10514 Riviera Place Northeast offer parking?
No, 10514 Riviera Place Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 10514 Riviera Place Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10514 Riviera Place Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10514 Riviera Place Northeast have a pool?
No, 10514 Riviera Place Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 10514 Riviera Place Northeast have accessible units?
No, 10514 Riviera Place Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 10514 Riviera Place Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 10514 Riviera Place Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10514 Riviera Place Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 10514 Riviera Place Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10514 Riviera Place Northeast?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

101 Broadway
101 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake Flats
2820 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Common Anderson
1806 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Mosaic on Greenwood
13543 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Greenfire Campus
2034 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Union SLU
905 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity