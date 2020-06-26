104 NE 94th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Maple Leaf Town House - Conveniently located two bedroom townhouse in the Northgate / Maple Leaf neighborhood. Close to Northgate Mall, Movie Theaters, shops, many restaurants, parks and more. Short commute to Northwest Hospital, North Seattle Community College, UW, and easy access to I-5.



This townhouse has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, kitchen with gas range, living and dining area, fenced back patio, and plenty of light. Washer and dryer in unit. Master bedroom has a large closet and ceiling fan.

Storage room and assigned off street parking included!



Tenant keeps up yard

Tenant responsible for all utilities

$10.00 per month for filter replacement program

Please do not make application until you have viewed the property.

Pets are negotiable with additional $50.00 Pet Rent.

Application Fee $45 per person



