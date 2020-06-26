All apartments in Seattle
104 NE 94th St
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

104 NE 94th St

104 Northeast 94th Street · No Longer Available
Location

104 Northeast 94th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Maple Leaf Town House - Conveniently located two bedroom townhouse in the Northgate / Maple Leaf neighborhood. Close to Northgate Mall, Movie Theaters, shops, many restaurants, parks and more. Short commute to Northwest Hospital, North Seattle Community College, UW, and easy access to I-5.

This townhouse has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, kitchen with gas range, living and dining area, fenced back patio, and plenty of light. Washer and dryer in unit. Master bedroom has a large closet and ceiling fan.
Storage room and assigned off street parking included!

Tenant keeps up yard
Tenant responsible for all utilities
$10.00 per month for filter replacement program
Please do not make application until you have viewed the property.
Pets are negotiable with additional $50.00 Pet Rent.
Application Fee $45 per person

(RLNE4969204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 NE 94th St have any available units?
104 NE 94th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 NE 94th St have?
Some of 104 NE 94th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 NE 94th St currently offering any rent specials?
104 NE 94th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 NE 94th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 NE 94th St is pet friendly.
Does 104 NE 94th St offer parking?
Yes, 104 NE 94th St offers parking.
Does 104 NE 94th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 NE 94th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 NE 94th St have a pool?
No, 104 NE 94th St does not have a pool.
Does 104 NE 94th St have accessible units?
No, 104 NE 94th St does not have accessible units.
Does 104 NE 94th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 NE 94th St does not have units with dishwashers.
