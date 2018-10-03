10326 Fischer Place Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled Rambler Home With A Huge Backyard! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/059e308015



Come check out this newly remodeled home in Seattle! This two bedroom one bath with a spacious bonus room will blow you away. New bathroom, flooring and washer & dryer. Floor to ceiling windows bringing in plenty of natural light with an open layout. A big backyard perfect for a barbecue!



Easy access to HWY522,I405 and I5. One carport and a long driveway that is great if you have multiple vehicles. So many fun things to do in the area like go shopping at Northgate Mall, hang out at Matthews beach park or go to the famous Dick's Drive In for a late night snack!



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



