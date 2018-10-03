All apartments in Seattle
10326 Fischer Place Northeast

10326 Fischer Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10326 Fischer Place Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Meadowbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Remodeled Rambler Home With A Huge Backyard! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/059e308015

Come check out this newly remodeled home in Seattle! This two bedroom one bath with a spacious bonus room will blow you away. New bathroom, flooring and washer & dryer. Floor to ceiling windows bringing in plenty of natural light with an open layout. A big backyard perfect for a barbecue!

Easy access to HWY522,I405 and I5. One carport and a long driveway that is great if you have multiple vehicles. So many fun things to do in the area like go shopping at Northgate Mall, hang out at Matthews beach park or go to the famous Dick's Drive In for a late night snack!

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE3979440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10326 Fischer Place Northeast have any available units?
10326 Fischer Place Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10326 Fischer Place Northeast have?
Some of 10326 Fischer Place Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10326 Fischer Place Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
10326 Fischer Place Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10326 Fischer Place Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 10326 Fischer Place Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 10326 Fischer Place Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 10326 Fischer Place Northeast offers parking.
Does 10326 Fischer Place Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10326 Fischer Place Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10326 Fischer Place Northeast have a pool?
No, 10326 Fischer Place Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 10326 Fischer Place Northeast have accessible units?
No, 10326 Fischer Place Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 10326 Fischer Place Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 10326 Fischer Place Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
