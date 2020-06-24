Amenities

Colorful Ravenna Home - 1022 NE 69th St.

Seattle, WA

Gorgeous craftsman with Old World Charm galore and tons of light. This amazing 2br/2ba plus den is available now! Original features including, fireplace, crown moulding, built in cupboards, crystal door knobs, lead windows, and original hardwood floors. Fully fenced yard with mature vegetation. Attached garage. $2995 security deposit, $40 application fee.

Bordering highly desirable Green Lake, Maple Leaf, and Roosevelt Neighborhoods, it is a short walk to shops, restaurants, and recreation. With easy access to I-5,and close to all main bus lines, it is just minutes to Downtown Seattle, multiple Hi-TEC Companies, Hospitals and The University of Washington.



