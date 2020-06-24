All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1022 NE 69th St.

1022 Northeast 69th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1022 Northeast 69th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
Colorful Ravenna Home - 1022 NE 69th St.
Seattle, WA
Gorgeous craftsman with Old World Charm galore and tons of light. This amazing 2br/2ba plus den is available now! Original features including, fireplace, crown moulding, built in cupboards, crystal door knobs, lead windows, and original hardwood floors. Fully fenced yard with mature vegetation. Attached garage. $2995 security deposit, $40 application fee.
Bordering highly desirable Green Lake, Maple Leaf, and Roosevelt Neighborhoods, it is a short walk to shops, restaurants, and recreation. With easy access to I-5,and close to all main bus lines, it is just minutes to Downtown Seattle, multiple Hi-TEC Companies, Hospitals and The University of Washington.

(RLNE4731149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 NE 69th St. have any available units?
1022 NE 69th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1022 NE 69th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1022 NE 69th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 NE 69th St. pet-friendly?
No, 1022 NE 69th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1022 NE 69th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1022 NE 69th St. offers parking.
Does 1022 NE 69th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 NE 69th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 NE 69th St. have a pool?
No, 1022 NE 69th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1022 NE 69th St. have accessible units?
No, 1022 NE 69th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 NE 69th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 NE 69th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 NE 69th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1022 NE 69th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
