Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1020 5th Ave N - 6

1020 5th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

1020 5th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
East Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
internet access
Moorman Properties LLC

***2 WEEKS FREE --- LEASE MUST START BY 4/5/19***

Unit #6

Prime location: Naturally well-lit, 2br apartment home located on the South Slope of Queen Anne. Conveniently situated a few blocks North of Mercer St, you are a minute's walk from restaurants, parks and Downtown Seattle. Hardwood flooring throughout, dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit, South facing windows, and large new deck with views of the city.

Square Footage: approximately: 873

Description
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
If you are looking for stunning views of The Space Needle and downtown Seattle, The Aqua Terrazza is for you. Built in 1959, the Aqua Terrazza sits right on the south slope of Queen Anne. Some units have decks and face directly south with one of the best views in town. Some units also feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens. A popular rental area within walking distance to Seattle Center, The Pacific Northwest Ballet, Key Arena, QFC, shops, restaurants and nightlife.

LEASE TERMS
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$1500 Security Deposit
$45 Application Fee/Credit Check (per adult occupying the unit)
$65 Utility Fee Per Occupant --- Water, Sewer, Garbage
Tenants pays Cable TV, Internet
No Smokers
No Candles
No Pets
*Renter's Insurance Required*

For your Application to be considered as a Completed Application all tenants applying must submit the following items:

* submittal of a completed application form online or in person including the $45 application fee
* submit holding fee of $1500
* provide proof of income such as a paystub, offer letter, or other source of verifiable income

Screening Criteria:
-------------------------------------------------
Rental History
12 months verifiable rental history

Credit History:
At least 4 accounts established for 1 year in good standing

Employment
6 months with current employer or previous employment in same field of work

Income
Monthly Verifiable income must be equal to at least 3 times the rental amount

Section 8 Applicant Criteria:
All Section 8 applicants are required to meet the same criteria as stated above, with the exception that the applicant only needs to meet the income requirements for their portion of the rent.

*We accept tenant-provided screening reports*
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

