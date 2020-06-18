All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1017 E Harrison St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1017 E Harrison St
Last updated December 12 2019 at 2:27 AM

1017 E Harrison St

1017 E Harrison St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1017 E Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Swansonia Apartments is a 32-unit classic brick building located in the heart of the highly desirable Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle. Located within three blocks of the Capitol Hill Light Rail Station this is the location to live! The Swansonia is located within one block of Broadway Avenue East, within five blocks of 15th Avenue East of which both Avenues offer grocery stores, boutique shops, an array of destination restaurants and coffee houses. With a “Walk Score” 98 the property is perfectly located offering easy access to Downtown Seattle Central Business District and South Lake Union. Walk to Seattle University and Seattle Central College or Cal-Anderson Park (a 7 -acre park with water features, large lawn area, footpaths, a play area, an athletic field and oversized chess boards.) Nearby Grocery Stores: Quality Food Center (QFC), Safeway and Trader Joe’s. Nearby Hospitals: Swedish First Hill Medical Center, Providence First Hill Medical Center, Virginia Mason Medical Center and Harborview Medical Center. Studio and 1-bedroom apartments with 1920’s charm including classic hardwood floors, crown molding, glass doors, built-ins, pedestal sinks and full baths. Shared laundry on-site. Parking spaces leased for an additional fee. Cat friendly building Classic 1920's charm with vintage hardwood floors, crown molding and glass doors. Spacious and bright! NEW KITCHEN cabinets and granite counters, with subway tile backsplash. Plus GAS stove! Laundry shared in building. Cats welcome with deposit, restrictions apply. Welcome to the Swansonia!

Terms: 1 Year Initial Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 E Harrison St have any available units?
1017 E Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 E Harrison St have?
Some of 1017 E Harrison St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 E Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
1017 E Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 E Harrison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 E Harrison St is pet friendly.
Does 1017 E Harrison St offer parking?
Yes, 1017 E Harrison St offers parking.
Does 1017 E Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 E Harrison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 E Harrison St have a pool?
No, 1017 E Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 1017 E Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 1017 E Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 E Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 E Harrison St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate
3040 17th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Avalon Belltown Towers
210 Wall Street
Seattle, WA 98121
Ballard Public
6450 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Lightbox
4545 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Kinects Towers
1823 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Overlook at Magnolia
3520 27th Pl W
Seattle, WA 98199

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University