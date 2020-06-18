1017 E Harrison St

Amenities

Swansonia Apartments is a 32-unit classic brick building located in the heart of the highly desirable Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle. Located within three blocks of the Capitol Hill Light Rail Station this is the location to live! The Swansonia is located within one block of Broadway Avenue East, within five blocks of 15th Avenue East of which both Avenues offer grocery stores, boutique shops, an array of destination restaurants and coffee houses. With a “Walk Score” 98 the property is perfectly located offering easy access to Downtown Seattle Central Business District and South Lake Union. Walk to Seattle University and Seattle Central College or Cal-Anderson Park (a 7 -acre park with water features, large lawn area, footpaths, a play area, an athletic field and oversized chess boards.) Nearby Grocery Stores: Quality Food Center (QFC), Safeway and Trader Joe’s. Nearby Hospitals: Swedish First Hill Medical Center, Providence First Hill Medical Center, Virginia Mason Medical Center and Harborview Medical Center. Studio and 1-bedroom apartments with 1920’s charm including classic hardwood floors, crown molding, glass doors, built-ins, pedestal sinks and full baths. Shared laundry on-site. Parking spaces leased for an additional fee. Cat friendly building Classic 1920's charm with vintage hardwood floors, crown molding and glass doors. Spacious and bright! NEW KITCHEN cabinets and granite counters, with subway tile backsplash. Plus GAS stove! Laundry shared in building. Cats welcome with deposit, restrictions apply. Welcome to the Swansonia!



Terms: 1 Year Initial Lease