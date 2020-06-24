Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets internet access

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE WASHINGTON - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!



FURNISHED 1 Bedroom with Lake Views!



What: FURNISHED 1bed with Lake Views!

* 2 large walk-in closets! ***

*10 minute walk to Lake Union waterfront

*20 minute walk to Amazon

*Available for short & long term stays.



Address: 1011 Belmont Avenue East Seattle, 98102



RENT: $1860/MONTH



GARAGE PARKING: Private garage parking with remote opener garage access. $165/per month

LAUNDRY: Available on-site.



PETS: Pet friendly! No monthly pet fee! Face-to-Face interview required for approval. Animals must be friendly towards people and other animals.

Restrictions may apply.



Cable & Wifi included!

Utilities (including water, sewer, garbage, common area electric): $175

Application fee: $45/per person/ cash.



Lake Washington waterfront (Lake Union), Volunteer Park, Broadway Avenue, shops, restaurants, and cafes all within minutes!



Newly renovated 1930's 4-plex building in prime Capitol Hill location!



New kitchens, wood floors, views of Lake Union, Gas Works Park, sea planes, & sail boats!



Ideal walking location, 2-blocks from Broadway shops, restaurants, and cafes!



Lake Union Chandler's Cove Marina & restaurants at your door step!



Just minutes from downtown Seattle! Walk to work or ride to work on your electric SoloWheel! (Very popular in the Seattle area.)



Volunteer Park just around the corner!



Amazon, REI, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Portage Bay Cafe, QFC Grocery, Whole Foods Market, and much more all in your neighborhood!



1011 Belmont Avenue East Seattle WA 98102



*Walk-Score of 92!



Walker's Paradise!



Daily errands do not require a car.



http://www.walkscore.com/score/1011-belmont-ave-e-seattle-wa-98102



*Transit Score of 72!



Excellent Transit!



Transit is convenient for most trips.



*Bike Score of 67!



Bikeable.



Very steep hills, excellent bike lanes.



CONTACT: JENNIFER BY PHONE OR TEXT 206-595-8100



Amazon, Microsoft, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, South Lake Union, S. Lake Union, Broadway



Disclaimer: Pricing, availability, and terms are subject to change without notice until a lease is executed. Photos in this ad may include photos of different units in the building. Additional utility charge may apply for more than one occupant in unit.



(RLNE3879947)