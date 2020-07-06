1001 NW 80th St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Spacious Ballard 2+ bed plus Fireplaces, bar, office, garages and den. Available NOW! - Welcome to the ski chalet! North Ballard charmer with large bedrooms. Enter the den with wet bar and wood fireplace via the spiral staircase. Office with storage, den/music room, covered patio. Master suite includes large bedroom with .75 bathroom. Two large garage doors with their own openers. Gas fireplace in the dining/living area, gas stove, new electric oven, new stainless fridge.



Close to Safeway, Fred Meyer, Lamplighter Pub, Thai Siam, Chuck's Hop Shop pub, Dick's Drive-In, Wild Mountain Caf, Walgreens and Turtle Coffee. Parks and Golden Gardens beach nearby.



- Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to pet screening. Pet rent will apply.

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities including natural gas, cable, phone and wifi.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Security Deposit and last month's rent are required, and can be paid over 6 months. Please inquire.

- No smoking property.

- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a representative of Maple Leaf Management.

- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

- Please view our tenant screening criteria at http://mapleleafmgt.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/1368/2018/06/MLPM-Rental-Criteria-and-Application-Disclosure-6.7.18.pdf



(RLNE5396941)