All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1001 NW 80th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1001 NW 80th St
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:01 AM

1001 NW 80th St

1001 Northwest 80th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1001 Northwest 80th Street, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious Ballard 2+ bed plus Fireplaces, bar, office, garages and den. Available NOW! - Welcome to the ski chalet! North Ballard charmer with large bedrooms. Enter the den with wet bar and wood fireplace via the spiral staircase. Office with storage, den/music room, covered patio. Master suite includes large bedroom with .75 bathroom. Two large garage doors with their own openers. Gas fireplace in the dining/living area, gas stove, new electric oven, new stainless fridge.

Close to Safeway, Fred Meyer, Lamplighter Pub, Thai Siam, Chuck's Hop Shop pub, Dick's Drive-In, Wild Mountain Caf, Walgreens and Turtle Coffee. Parks and Golden Gardens beach nearby.

- Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to pet screening. Pet rent will apply.
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities including natural gas, cable, phone and wifi.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Security Deposit and last month's rent are required, and can be paid over 6 months. Please inquire.
- No smoking property.
- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a representative of Maple Leaf Management.
- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
- Please view our tenant screening criteria at http://mapleleafmgt.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/1368/2018/06/MLPM-Rental-Criteria-and-Application-Disclosure-6.7.18.pdf

(RLNE5396941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 NW 80th St have any available units?
1001 NW 80th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 NW 80th St have?
Some of 1001 NW 80th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 NW 80th St currently offering any rent specials?
1001 NW 80th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 NW 80th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 NW 80th St is pet friendly.
Does 1001 NW 80th St offer parking?
Yes, 1001 NW 80th St offers parking.
Does 1001 NW 80th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 NW 80th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 NW 80th St have a pool?
No, 1001 NW 80th St does not have a pool.
Does 1001 NW 80th St have accessible units?
No, 1001 NW 80th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 NW 80th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 NW 80th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Olivian
809 Olive Way
Seattle, WA 98101
Vida
1205 Northeast 66th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Stream Fifteen
605 15th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98112
Prescott
3920 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Square One Apartments
1020 NE 63rd St
Seattle, WA 98115
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Astro
315 1st Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Union SLU
905 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University