1000 NE 88th St. Unit 101

1000 Northeast 88th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Northeast 88th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very Large Patio, Spacious and Updated One Bedroom in Maple Leaf! - This large one bedroom one bathroom condo features an amazing patio for gardening, entertaining and relaxing! Part of the patio is covered so it can be enjoyed every day of the year. The unit has recently been updated; fresh paint, beautiful flooring and new appliances. The bedroom features three closets.
There is a secure parking spot and storage space.

The Maple Leaf neighborhood is home to many wonderful restaurants, coffee shops, pubs and stores. It is also just minutes to downtown! The property is located just a block from Maple Leaf Reservoir Park. This 16-acre neighborhood park offers a unique play area, plus pathways & athletic fields & courts. It also has breathtaking views of the city skyline and is dog friendly.

Stroll next door for a delicious bite to eat and your favorite cup of java at Cloud City Coffee. Walk just a few blocks to Snappy Dragon Restaurant to enjoy their hand rolled chow mein. So many places to go and things to do within walking distance!

Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing: www.mapleleafmgt.com
~$45.00 Application fee per applicant
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management.
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~Utilities paid by tenant
~Lawn and landscaping to be maintained by tenant(s)
~12-month lease or longer
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Pet(s) negotiable. Pet rent will apply.
~$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee
$100.00 W/S/G

(RLNE3444364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 NE 88th St. Unit 101 have any available units?
1000 NE 88th St. Unit 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 NE 88th St. Unit 101 have?
Some of 1000 NE 88th St. Unit 101's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 NE 88th St. Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 NE 88th St. Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 NE 88th St. Unit 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 NE 88th St. Unit 101 is pet friendly.
Does 1000 NE 88th St. Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 NE 88th St. Unit 101 offers parking.
Does 1000 NE 88th St. Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 NE 88th St. Unit 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 NE 88th St. Unit 101 have a pool?
No, 1000 NE 88th St. Unit 101 does not have a pool.
Does 1000 NE 88th St. Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 1000 NE 88th St. Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 NE 88th St. Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 NE 88th St. Unit 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
