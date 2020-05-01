1000 NE 88th St. Unit 101

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated coffee bar some paid utils

Very Large Patio, Spacious and Updated One Bedroom in Maple Leaf! - This large one bedroom one bathroom condo features an amazing patio for gardening, entertaining and relaxing! Part of the patio is covered so it can be enjoyed every day of the year. The unit has recently been updated; fresh paint, beautiful flooring and new appliances. The bedroom features three closets.

There is a secure parking spot and storage space.



The Maple Leaf neighborhood is home to many wonderful restaurants, coffee shops, pubs and stores. It is also just minutes to downtown! The property is located just a block from Maple Leaf Reservoir Park. This 16-acre neighborhood park offers a unique play area, plus pathways & athletic fields & courts. It also has breathtaking views of the city skyline and is dog friendly.



Stroll next door for a delicious bite to eat and your favorite cup of java at Cloud City Coffee. Walk just a few blocks to Snappy Dragon Restaurant to enjoy their hand rolled chow mein. So many places to go and things to do within walking distance!



Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing: www.mapleleafmgt.com

~$45.00 Application fee per applicant

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management.

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

~Utilities paid by tenant

~Lawn and landscaping to be maintained by tenant(s)

~12-month lease or longer

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Pet(s) negotiable. Pet rent will apply.

~$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee

$100.00 W/S/G



