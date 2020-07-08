Amenities

1 Ward Street #6 Available 12/08/19 Queen Anne Condo - Available December 8th! Just in time for the Holidays! You will love this open floor plan, one bedroom condo, urban built with an attractive unique blend of traditional and contemporary design in this historically preserved building. Queen Anne south slope features top end luxury finishes in a boutique building of 18 units. This property was fully remodeled in 2008 contemporary yet classic in design. Central air, huge custom master closet, gleaming hardwood floors, stone countertops, high end stainless appliances, and gas range are just some of the luxuries this beautiful condo offers. The convenience of in city living with the charm and character of a landmark home in, Queen Anne, one of Seattle's most sought after neighborhoods. The building includes a grand lobby with a secure entrance. This awesome location is close to parks, restaurants, shopping and cultural venues. Minutes to downtown Seattle, Amazon Campus and South Lake Union and both I-99 and I-5 freeways. Great proximity to Kerry Park, McCaw Hall, Olympic Sculpture Park and ferries! Come see why everyone loves living on Queen Anne! One small dog or cat welcome with $500 deposit. No smokers, thank you!



For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle,nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124



