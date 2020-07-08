All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

1 Ward Street #6

1 Ward Street · No Longer Available
Location

1 Ward Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
lobby
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
1 Ward Street #6 Available 12/08/19 Queen Anne Condo - Available December 8th! Just in time for the Holidays! You will love this open floor plan, one bedroom condo, urban built with an attractive unique blend of traditional and contemporary design in this historically preserved building. Queen Anne south slope features top end luxury finishes in a boutique building of 18 units. This property was fully remodeled in 2008 contemporary yet classic in design. Central air, huge custom master closet, gleaming hardwood floors, stone countertops, high end stainless appliances, and gas range are just some of the luxuries this beautiful condo offers. The convenience of in city living with the charm and character of a landmark home in, Queen Anne, one of Seattle's most sought after neighborhoods. The building includes a grand lobby with a secure entrance. This awesome location is close to parks, restaurants, shopping and cultural venues. Minutes to downtown Seattle, Amazon Campus and South Lake Union and both I-99 and I-5 freeways. Great proximity to Kerry Park, McCaw Hall, Olympic Sculpture Park and ferries! Come see why everyone loves living on Queen Anne! One small dog or cat welcome with $500 deposit. No smokers, thank you!

For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle,nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #seattlerentals #queenanne ##amazon/SLU #seattlecenter #UofW #microsoftconnector #kerrypark

(RLNE5264497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Ward Street #6 have any available units?
1 Ward Street #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Ward Street #6 have?
Some of 1 Ward Street #6's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Ward Street #6 currently offering any rent specials?
1 Ward Street #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Ward Street #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Ward Street #6 is pet friendly.
Does 1 Ward Street #6 offer parking?
No, 1 Ward Street #6 does not offer parking.
Does 1 Ward Street #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Ward Street #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Ward Street #6 have a pool?
No, 1 Ward Street #6 does not have a pool.
Does 1 Ward Street #6 have accessible units?
No, 1 Ward Street #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Ward Street #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Ward Street #6 does not have units with dishwashers.

