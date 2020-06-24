831 126th Pl NE B104

Amenities

A True Gem in the Heart of Bellevue - Drenched in natural lighting, this condo has a spacious bedroom & 2 assigned parking spots (carport and uncovered). Additional features includes a fully fenced backyard to entertain in comfort and style, washer and dryer, clubhouse, pool, fitness room and plenty of guest parking. Located in a great school district, with Whole foods and Trader Joe's minutes away! Easy access to I-90, 405 & 520!



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available



#2035



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4769125)