831 126th Pl NE B104
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

831 126th Pl NE B104

831 126th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

831 126th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Wilburton

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
gym
pool
clubhouse
guest parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
A True Gem in the Heart of Bellevue - Drenched in natural lighting, this condo has a spacious bedroom & 2 assigned parking spots (carport and uncovered). Additional features includes a fully fenced backyard to entertain in comfort and style, washer and dryer, clubhouse, pool, fitness room and plenty of guest parking. Located in a great school district, with Whole foods and Trader Joe's minutes away! Easy access to I-90, 405 & 520!

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2035

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4769125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

