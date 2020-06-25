All apartments in Bellevue
717 NE 122nd Ave B2

Location

717 122nd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98005
Wilburton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful Bottom Floor Unit with stunning view of downtown Bellevue - Wonderful, updated garden level end unit in smaller complex. Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances. Nice floor plan, spacious living room w/ wood burning fireplace & built-ins, dining room w/ access to tiled patio & yard area. New interior paint & flooring. Nice master suite w/ walk-in closet & 3/4 bath. Western exposure provides great city & sunset views. Full size washer/dryer. Two Parking spots, one covered. Walking distance to downtown Bellevue & all its wonderful amenities. For showing please call or text Chris 425-765-7888. Available Now. W/S/G Included

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5505542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 NE 122nd Ave B2 have any available units?
717 NE 122nd Ave B2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 NE 122nd Ave B2 have?
Some of 717 NE 122nd Ave B2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 NE 122nd Ave B2 currently offering any rent specials?
717 NE 122nd Ave B2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 NE 122nd Ave B2 pet-friendly?
No, 717 NE 122nd Ave B2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 717 NE 122nd Ave B2 offer parking?
Yes, 717 NE 122nd Ave B2 offers parking.
Does 717 NE 122nd Ave B2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 NE 122nd Ave B2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 NE 122nd Ave B2 have a pool?
No, 717 NE 122nd Ave B2 does not have a pool.
Does 717 NE 122nd Ave B2 have accessible units?
No, 717 NE 122nd Ave B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 717 NE 122nd Ave B2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 NE 122nd Ave B2 does not have units with dishwashers.

