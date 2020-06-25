717 NE 122nd Ave B2

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Wonderful Bottom Floor Unit with stunning view of downtown Bellevue - Wonderful, updated garden level end unit in smaller complex. Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances. Nice floor plan, spacious living room w/ wood burning fireplace & built-ins, dining room w/ access to tiled patio & yard area. New interior paint & flooring. Nice master suite w/ walk-in closet & 3/4 bath. Western exposure provides great city & sunset views. Full size washer/dryer. Two Parking spots, one covered. Walking distance to downtown Bellevue & all its wonderful amenities. For showing please call or text Chris 425-765-7888. Available Now. W/S/G Included



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5505542)