All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 6191-118th Ave. SE..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
6191-118th Ave. SE.
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:15 AM

6191-118th Ave. SE.

6191 118th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6191 118th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PRICE JUST REDUCED - Description:

A must-see 5 Bed 2.5 Bath Newer Home within secluded "Densmore Neighborhood".

Dining area sliding door leads to Green Belt and pond view right at the back yard.

Wonderful craftsmanship and details with vaulted ceilings on main floor, welcoming living room and formal dining room with new furniture.

Chefs kitchen with plenty cabinets and new stainless appliances, then informal dining area leading to a back deck and a cozy family room with fire place.

A den next to a powder room then a laundry area, lead to a spacious 3 car garage.

Upstairs huge master suite with 5 pc features and walk-in closet. Another huge bedroom facing south, other 3 bedrooms with some furniture.

Minutes to I-90, parks, shopping, award winning Newport High.

Application $40 per adult or $50 per couple. First and security deposit of same amount. Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of yard.

Newport Hills.
Bellevue School District
On a dead end street

Appliances: New Dishwasher, New Refrigerator, New Range/Oven, Microwave
Laundry: New Washer and Dryer
Parking type: 3 Car Garage
Wiring: Cable-ready, Wired

Lease Details:

Availability date: Today
Monthly Lease: $3900
Utilities Cost: Tenant pays for own electric bill, water, sewer and garbage.
Refundable Deposit: $3000 security deposit
Leasing options: 12 Month
Application fee: $40

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4933119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6191-118th Ave. SE. have any available units?
6191-118th Ave. SE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 6191-118th Ave. SE. have?
Some of 6191-118th Ave. SE.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6191-118th Ave. SE. currently offering any rent specials?
6191-118th Ave. SE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6191-118th Ave. SE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6191-118th Ave. SE. is pet friendly.
Does 6191-118th Ave. SE. offer parking?
Yes, 6191-118th Ave. SE. offers parking.
Does 6191-118th Ave. SE. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6191-118th Ave. SE. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6191-118th Ave. SE. have a pool?
No, 6191-118th Ave. SE. does not have a pool.
Does 6191-118th Ave. SE. have accessible units?
No, 6191-118th Ave. SE. does not have accessible units.
Does 6191-118th Ave. SE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6191-118th Ave. SE. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park in Bellevue
1515 Bellevue Way NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
Park 88
88 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
City Square Bellevue
938 110th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Blu Bellevue
75 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
2nd Street Apartments
11115 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle