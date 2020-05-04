6191-118th Ave. SE.

Amenities

PRICE JUST REDUCED - Description:



A must-see 5 Bed 2.5 Bath Newer Home within secluded "Densmore Neighborhood".



Dining area sliding door leads to Green Belt and pond view right at the back yard.



Wonderful craftsmanship and details with vaulted ceilings on main floor, welcoming living room and formal dining room with new furniture.



Chefs kitchen with plenty cabinets and new stainless appliances, then informal dining area leading to a back deck and a cozy family room with fire place.



A den next to a powder room then a laundry area, lead to a spacious 3 car garage.



Upstairs huge master suite with 5 pc features and walk-in closet. Another huge bedroom facing south, other 3 bedrooms with some furniture.



Minutes to I-90, parks, shopping, award winning Newport High.



Application $40 per adult or $50 per couple. First and security deposit of same amount. Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of yard.



Newport Hills.

Bellevue School District

On a dead end street



Appliances: New Dishwasher, New Refrigerator, New Range/Oven, Microwave

Laundry: New Washer and Dryer

Parking type: 3 Car Garage

Wiring: Cable-ready, Wired



Lease Details:



Availability date: Today

Monthly Lease: $3900

Utilities Cost: Tenant pays for own electric bill, water, sewer and garbage.

Refundable Deposit: $3000 security deposit

Leasing options: 12 Month

Application fee: $40



