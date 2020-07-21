Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly pool hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard pool putting green cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

614 108th Ave SE Available 01/04/20 This home has it ALL! - A serious home you must see to appreciate! Located across from Bellevue High School the location could not be more perfect! Secluded by trees and has sweeping territorial view overlooking park space all the way to 405. 3 bedrooms plus an office space that could easily be used as bedroom if needed. Open kitchen with granite and tons of counter space and huge island! Walk out from kitchen to huge entertainment sized deck or walk out and enjoy spectacular pool and hot tub that can be used year round. Large grass area has ship shaped treehouse! And courtyard in the home with golf putting green. Impossible to explain and must see to appreciate.



(RLNE5139035)