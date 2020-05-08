All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:33 AM

5682 169th PL SE

5682 169th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5682 169th Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Singale Family House for Rent - Dont miss this luxury beautiful home with Lake & city view at Bellevue 98006 - EACH room is beyond spacious with grand lake views on the upper floor. Enjoy the large deck, huge windows, vaulted ceilings and wet bar. 6920 sf of warm livability features 5 bedrooms. Convenient location next to I90, easy access to Factoria mall and Bellevue downtown. Pristine condition w/ immaculate finishes. Sun-drenched 2-story Great Room w/ full height stone fireplace. Espresso hardwoods, sophisticated mill-work, chef's kitchens w/custom cabinets + high-end appliances. Spacious floor plan w/5 beds, 4.5 bath + 3-car garage. Excellent schools!

(RLNE4494792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

