4544 177th Ave SE Available 10/05/19 Stunning 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Home in Vuemont Vista - This beautiful 4 bed 3.5 bath home is nestled in the Vuemont Vista community and features high vaulted ceilings, skylights, and walls of windows throughout. Main floor features an updated kitchen with double oven, gas stove, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Great open floor plan leads out to the the living room and family room with many built in shelves and cabinets. Sliding door opens out to a large porch overlooking Lake Sammamish and has an amazing view of the Cascades. Master bed on the main floor with an ensuite 5 piece master bath and walk in closet. Remaining three bedrooms are located on the lower floor along with two other baths, a rec room, den, and bonus room. Lower floor also has it's own deck with the same stunning views and leads out to the lawn. Issaquah SD - Cougar Ridge Elem, Issaquah Middle, Issaquah High



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of yard. No smoking, no pets. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Pets Allowed



