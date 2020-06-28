All apartments in Bellevue
Location

4544 177th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
4544 177th Ave SE Available 10/05/19 Stunning 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Home in Vuemont Vista - This beautiful 4 bed 3.5 bath home is nestled in the Vuemont Vista community and features high vaulted ceilings, skylights, and walls of windows throughout. Main floor features an updated kitchen with double oven, gas stove, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Great open floor plan leads out to the the living room and family room with many built in shelves and cabinets. Sliding door opens out to a large porch overlooking Lake Sammamish and has an amazing view of the Cascades. Master bed on the main floor with an ensuite 5 piece master bath and walk in closet. Remaining three bedrooms are located on the lower floor along with two other baths, a rec room, den, and bonus room. Lower floor also has it's own deck with the same stunning views and leads out to the lawn. Issaquah SD - Cougar Ridge Elem, Issaquah Middle, Issaquah High

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of yard. No smoking, no pets. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4097574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4544 177th Ave SE have any available units?
4544 177th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 4544 177th Ave SE have?
Some of 4544 177th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4544 177th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
4544 177th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4544 177th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 4544 177th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 4544 177th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 4544 177th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 4544 177th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4544 177th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4544 177th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 4544 177th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 4544 177th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 4544 177th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4544 177th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4544 177th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
