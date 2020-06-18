All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 4410 133rd Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
4410 133rd Ave SE
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

4410 133rd Ave SE

4410 133rd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4410 133rd Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Somerset

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath in Sought After Somerset, Bellevue - Enjoy amazing views of Lk WA, Seattle Skyline, Bellevue, & Olympic Mtns from this wonderful 1-story home w/ large daylight bsmt. 4BR w/ extra rm-could be 5th bdrm or bonus rm. Open living rm & formal dining rm. Beautiful remodeld kitchen w/slab granite countertop, SS applncs, & gas cooktop. Master suite w/bamboo floor & private bath. LL w/spacious recreation rm, frplc & large storage rm. Updated roof, siding, vinyl windows, granite, cab's, light fixtures, & bamboo flr. A/C. 2 frplcs. Nicely landscaped. Bellevue SD: Somerset Elem, Tyee Middle and Newport High School.

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for yard. No smoking and strictly no pets. Showings by appointment only. $40 application fee for each adult. Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com

(RLNE3446412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 133rd Ave SE have any available units?
4410 133rd Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 4410 133rd Ave SE have?
Some of 4410 133rd Ave SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 133rd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
4410 133rd Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 133rd Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 4410 133rd Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 4410 133rd Ave SE offer parking?
No, 4410 133rd Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 4410 133rd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4410 133rd Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 133rd Ave SE have a pool?
No, 4410 133rd Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 4410 133rd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 4410 133rd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 133rd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4410 133rd Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place
Bellevue, WA 98004
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Redmond Court
14629 NE 37th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98007
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
Main Street Flats
10505 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
The Lakes Apartments
14710 NE 40th St
Bellevue, WA 98007

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle