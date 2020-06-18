4410 133rd Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath in Sought After Somerset, Bellevue - Enjoy amazing views of Lk WA, Seattle Skyline, Bellevue, & Olympic Mtns from this wonderful 1-story home w/ large daylight bsmt. 4BR w/ extra rm-could be 5th bdrm or bonus rm. Open living rm & formal dining rm. Beautiful remodeld kitchen w/slab granite countertop, SS applncs, & gas cooktop. Master suite w/bamboo floor & private bath. LL w/spacious recreation rm, frplc & large storage rm. Updated roof, siding, vinyl windows, granite, cab's, light fixtures, & bamboo flr. A/C. 2 frplcs. Nicely landscaped. Bellevue SD: Somerset Elem, Tyee Middle and Newport High School.



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for yard. No smoking and strictly no pets. Showings by appointment only. $40 application fee for each adult. Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com



(RLNE3446412)