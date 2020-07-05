All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

4115 178th Lane SE

4115 178th Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4115 178th Lane Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Welcome to Larkspur Landing at Lake Sammamish Fantastic Location! - Available December 1st 2019 this beautiful two bedroom Condo at Larkspur Landing.

This two level ,two bedroom condominium is north facing for east to west all day sunlight with partial Lake Sammamish views!

The main living and dining area is intimate and roomy with a wood burning fireplace and views of Lake Sammamish.
There is also a peaceful private deck to relax and take in the views just off the living room. The large sliding doors create an abundance of glimmer, light and pleasant ambience

The Kitchen is updated in White and Black finishes with a modern urban appeal. The full size washer and dryer is located in the kitchen closet for easy access on the first level of the home.

There is a half bath on the first or main level of the home just as you enter the home.

One covered parking space is included at front entrance with plenty of guest parking just a short walk to the south.
Water, sewer and garbage are included in the rental cost. Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

NO PETS PLEASE. APPLICATION FEE OF $45.00 per applicant

Please call Debbie to view at 206-999-0336

both bedrooms on the second level has private attached bathroom or for privacy.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5331630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 178th Lane SE have any available units?
4115 178th Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 178th Lane SE have?
Some of 4115 178th Lane SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 178th Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
4115 178th Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 178th Lane SE pet-friendly?
No, 4115 178th Lane SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 4115 178th Lane SE offer parking?
Yes, 4115 178th Lane SE offers parking.
Does 4115 178th Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4115 178th Lane SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 178th Lane SE have a pool?
No, 4115 178th Lane SE does not have a pool.
Does 4115 178th Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 4115 178th Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 178th Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4115 178th Lane SE does not have units with dishwashers.

