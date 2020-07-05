4115 178th Lane SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

Welcome to Larkspur Landing at Lake Sammamish Fantastic Location! - Available December 1st 2019 this beautiful two bedroom Condo at Larkspur Landing.



This two level ,two bedroom condominium is north facing for east to west all day sunlight with partial Lake Sammamish views!



The main living and dining area is intimate and roomy with a wood burning fireplace and views of Lake Sammamish.

There is also a peaceful private deck to relax and take in the views just off the living room. The large sliding doors create an abundance of glimmer, light and pleasant ambience



The Kitchen is updated in White and Black finishes with a modern urban appeal. The full size washer and dryer is located in the kitchen closet for easy access on the first level of the home.



There is a half bath on the first or main level of the home just as you enter the home.



One covered parking space is included at front entrance with plenty of guest parking just a short walk to the south.

Water, sewer and garbage are included in the rental cost. Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



NO PETS PLEASE. APPLICATION FEE OF $45.00 per applicant



Please call Debbie to view at 206-999-0336



both bedrooms on the second level has private attached bathroom or for privacy.



