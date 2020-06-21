3540 Lake Washington Blvd #210

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace extra storage

Spacious Top Floor 1 bed/bath in Factoria - Immaculate & spacious top floor unit with vaulted ceiling. This is about 890 sq one bedroom unit tugged away on Lake Washington Blvd minutes to I405 in Factoria. Master bedroom with walk-in closet & 5 piece bath w/large tub. Kitchen with breakfast bar & dining room opens to large living room with fireplace. Great balcony with storage unit. Oversized 1 car garage for extra storage. Convenient location to Downtown Bellevue/Seattle, Factoria, I405 & I90. Close to light rail, trails and Mercer Slough Nature Park across. (The unit in Building B). Unit is backed to a green belt, plenty of privacy.



Bellevue School District with Newport Heights Elementary, Tyee Middle and Newport Senior High School. Tenant to verify.



First, last and security deposit at move-in. $43 application fee per adult. No pet, no smoking, washer/dryer in unit. For showing, please text Toni at 425-327-0446 to schedule. Appointment Requires. Due to COVID-19, we are only allow to show two people at a time. Please budget your time accordingly.



No Pets Allowed



