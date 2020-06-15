3445 122nd Pl NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

Beautiful Custom Built 5 Bed 5 Bath Home in Bridle Trails - This 5 bed 5 bath home features an expansive 5680 sqft of living space on a beautifully maintained lot in Pikes Peak. Main floor of the home hosts a gourmet kitchen, cozy living room, formal dining room, large bonus room, and even includes a one bed suite with an en suite bathroom. Upper level boasts a master suite and three additional rooms with a large media room between the two floors. Lots of large windows and skylights throughout the home let in plenty of natural light. Beautiful brick patio perfect for entertaining. Centrally located close to 405 and 520, shopping, and restaurants.



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Yard maintenance included in rent. One small pet conditional with $25 pet fee/mo. No smoking. Please contact us to schedule a showing and applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



Video Tour: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1cA97jOckHrG6uWuUXnqy5X-Wf0qCMWFs



