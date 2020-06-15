All apartments in Bellevue
3445 122nd Pl NE

3445 122nd Place Northeast · (425) 369-4955
Location

3445 122nd Place Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Bridle Trails

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3445 122nd Pl NE · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 5680 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful Custom Built 5 Bed 5 Bath Home in Bridle Trails - This 5 bed 5 bath home features an expansive 5680 sqft of living space on a beautifully maintained lot in Pikes Peak. Main floor of the home hosts a gourmet kitchen, cozy living room, formal dining room, large bonus room, and even includes a one bed suite with an en suite bathroom. Upper level boasts a master suite and three additional rooms with a large media room between the two floors. Lots of large windows and skylights throughout the home let in plenty of natural light. Beautiful brick patio perfect for entertaining. Centrally located close to 405 and 520, shopping, and restaurants.

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Yard maintenance included in rent. One small pet conditional with $25 pet fee/mo. No smoking. Please contact us to schedule a showing and applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

Video Tour: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1cA97jOckHrG6uWuUXnqy5X-Wf0qCMWFs

(RLNE4258489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3445 122nd Pl NE have any available units?
3445 122nd Pl NE has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 3445 122nd Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
3445 122nd Pl NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3445 122nd Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3445 122nd Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 3445 122nd Pl NE offer parking?
No, 3445 122nd Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 3445 122nd Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3445 122nd Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3445 122nd Pl NE have a pool?
No, 3445 122nd Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 3445 122nd Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 3445 122nd Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3445 122nd Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3445 122nd Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3445 122nd Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3445 122nd Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
