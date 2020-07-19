2614 107th Avenue North East

Amenities
Welcome to another beautiful home presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 2614 107th Ave NE Bellevue WA. 2 mins to Downtown Bellevue, 4BR 2BA , bonus room (hobby & game room). Updated kitchen, enhanced hardwood floors, newer vinyl windows, 2 fireplaces & designer window coverings. Large lot with rooms for RV parking in addition to the garage. Enjoy all that Downtown Bellevue offers with parks, entertainment, restaurants & shopping. Rent is $3600 + $3600 deposit. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing & reporting fee. Non-smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45/adult). Excellent rental history, income 3x monthly rent. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available thru showmojo.com Application on our website www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle