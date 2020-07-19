2614 107th Avenue North East

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Welcome to another beautiful home presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 2614 107th Ave NE Bellevue WA. 2 mins to Downtown Bellevue, 4BR 2BA , bonus room (hobby & game room). Updated kitchen, enhanced hardwood floors, newer vinyl windows, 2 fireplaces & designer window coverings. Large lot with rooms for RV parking in addition to the garage. Enjoy all that Downtown Bellevue offers with parks, entertainment, restaurants & shopping. Rent is $3600 + $3600 deposit. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing & reporting fee. Non-smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45/adult). Excellent rental history, income 3x monthly rent. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available thru showmojo.com Application on our website www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle