238 173rd Place NE

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 bedroom home with views of Lake Sammamish and Cascade Mountains. - You'll be swept away with views of Lake Sammamish and the Cascade Mountains. Don't miss your chance to live in a home with many fine touches and new updates. Living room features cozy fireplace with large windows and an exceptional view. Kitchen comes fully equipped with ample cupboard space. Floorplan includes formal dining, and family room on main floor. Master bedroom is spacious with its very own vanity room and includes ample closet space. Good sized bedrooms throughout home. Basement is fully finished with additional bedroom and study/office room. Basement also has shop space. Large backyard and lush landscaping. Located in the noteworthy and popular neighborhood, "Executive Lochmoor." Highly sought after school district. Comes with 2 car garage and bonus storage areas. Tenant pays w/s/g/electric/landscaping. Pets accepted on case by case basis with extra deposit. Book your tour today.



