238 173rd Place NE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

238 173rd Place NE

238 173rd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

238 173rd Place Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 bedroom home with views of Lake Sammamish and Cascade Mountains. - You'll be swept away with views of Lake Sammamish and the Cascade Mountains. Don't miss your chance to live in a home with many fine touches and new updates. Living room features cozy fireplace with large windows and an exceptional view. Kitchen comes fully equipped with ample cupboard space. Floorplan includes formal dining, and family room on main floor. Master bedroom is spacious with its very own vanity room and includes ample closet space. Good sized bedrooms throughout home. Basement is fully finished with additional bedroom and study/office room. Basement also has shop space. Large backyard and lush landscaping. Located in the noteworthy and popular neighborhood, "Executive Lochmoor." Highly sought after school district. Comes with 2 car garage and bonus storage areas. Tenant pays w/s/g/electric/landscaping. Pets accepted on case by case basis with extra deposit. Book your tour today.

(RLNE5342946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 173rd Place NE have any available units?
238 173rd Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 238 173rd Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
238 173rd Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 173rd Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 238 173rd Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 238 173rd Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 238 173rd Place NE offers parking.
Does 238 173rd Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 173rd Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 173rd Place NE have a pool?
No, 238 173rd Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 238 173rd Place NE have accessible units?
No, 238 173rd Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 238 173rd Place NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 173rd Place NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 173rd Place NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 173rd Place NE does not have units with air conditioning.

