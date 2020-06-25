Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated

1806 136th Pl. SE Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Collge Hill Skyridge neighborhood of Bellevue - Gorgeous, well-maintained home in the established College Hill Skyridge neighborhood of Bellevue. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, with fully fenced in backyard and community parks within walking distance. Minutes from Microsoft campus, Interstate I-90, HWY 520, & downtown Seattle & Bellevue. Beaches & boating in nearby Lake Washington & Lake Sammamish.



Home is currently occupied by tenants, please allow a minimum of 24 hours notice before any showings.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4910978)