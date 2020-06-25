All apartments in Bellevue
1806 136th Pl. SE
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

1806 136th Pl. SE

1806 136th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1806 136th Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
West Lake Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1806 136th Pl. SE Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Collge Hill Skyridge neighborhood of Bellevue - Gorgeous, well-maintained home in the established College Hill Skyridge neighborhood of Bellevue. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, with fully fenced in backyard and community parks within walking distance. Minutes from Microsoft campus, Interstate I-90, HWY 520, & downtown Seattle & Bellevue. Beaches & boating in nearby Lake Washington & Lake Sammamish.

Home is currently occupied by tenants, please allow a minimum of 24 hours notice before any showings.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4910978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 136th Pl. SE have any available units?
1806 136th Pl. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 1806 136th Pl. SE currently offering any rent specials?
1806 136th Pl. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 136th Pl. SE pet-friendly?
No, 1806 136th Pl. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 1806 136th Pl. SE offer parking?
No, 1806 136th Pl. SE does not offer parking.
Does 1806 136th Pl. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 136th Pl. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 136th Pl. SE have a pool?
No, 1806 136th Pl. SE does not have a pool.
Does 1806 136th Pl. SE have accessible units?
No, 1806 136th Pl. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 136th Pl. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 136th Pl. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 136th Pl. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 136th Pl. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
