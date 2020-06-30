All apartments in Bellevue
1805 134th Ave SE #22

1805 134th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1805 134th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Luxury Living at The Arbors, Bellevue! - Available Now! Fabulous Bellevue condo at The Arbors offers open floor plan and attention to detail throughout. This 2nd floor condo has hardwood floors, crown molding and open bright windows to showcase the light. Living room has a gas fireplace and access to large deck overlooking the greenbelt. Chef's kitchen with tile counters, plenty of cabinet space and pantry. Master bedroom is spacious with walk-in closet , 5-piece bath and slider out to the relaxing deck space. 2nd bedroom is good sized as well with plenty of closet space and access to 2nd bathroom. Den Space is perfect for an office or additional living space. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Two Reserved Parking in common garage and additional storage space. Elevator available. Easy I-90 or 405 Commute. Enjoy the convenience of Factoria shops, restaurants, and parks.

- Tenant must pay $500 Move- In Fee.

~Security Deposit of equal to 1.5x rent.
~Water/Sewer/Trash included.
~No pets.
~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5408123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 134th Ave SE #22 have any available units?
1805 134th Ave SE #22 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 134th Ave SE #22 have?
Some of 1805 134th Ave SE #22's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Is 1805 134th Ave SE #22 currently offering any rent specials?
1805 134th Ave SE #22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 134th Ave SE #22 pet-friendly?
No, 1805 134th Ave SE #22 is not pet friendly.
Does 1805 134th Ave SE #22 offer parking?
Yes, 1805 134th Ave SE #22 offers parking.
Does 1805 134th Ave SE #22 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1805 134th Ave SE #22 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 134th Ave SE #22 have a pool?
No, 1805 134th Ave SE #22 does not have a pool.
Does 1805 134th Ave SE #22 have accessible units?
No, 1805 134th Ave SE #22 does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 134th Ave SE #22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 134th Ave SE #22 does not have units with dishwashers.

