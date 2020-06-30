1805 134th Ave SE #22

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Luxury Living at The Arbors, Bellevue! - Available Now! Fabulous Bellevue condo at The Arbors offers open floor plan and attention to detail throughout. This 2nd floor condo has hardwood floors, crown molding and open bright windows to showcase the light. Living room has a gas fireplace and access to large deck overlooking the greenbelt. Chef's kitchen with tile counters, plenty of cabinet space and pantry. Master bedroom is spacious with walk-in closet , 5-piece bath and slider out to the relaxing deck space. 2nd bedroom is good sized as well with plenty of closet space and access to 2nd bathroom. Den Space is perfect for an office or additional living space. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Two Reserved Parking in common garage and additional storage space. Elevator available. Easy I-90 or 405 Commute. Enjoy the convenience of Factoria shops, restaurants, and parks.



- Tenant must pay $500 Move- In Fee.



~Security Deposit of equal to 1.5x rent.

~Water/Sewer/Trash included.

~No pets.

~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5408123)