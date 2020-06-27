17240 SE 47th St

Amenities

Bellevue / Lakemont - Bellevue / Lakemont (Sky Mountain Subdivision) - 4 bedrooms, 3 1/4 baths, sunken living room with fireplace, dining room, family room with fireplace, wet bar entertainment area, and large bonus room! Master Bedroom suite with walk-out deck, atttached bath with double-sink and soak tub, walk-in closet. Beautiful remodeled kitchen for entertaining with eating bar, all stainless kitchen appliances, granite slab counters, and double-pantry. Front-loader washer and dryer, carpet and tile flooring, Triple-car garage with large driveway and basketball hoop. Gas Heat with Air Conditioning. No Smoking / No Pets. $3,995/mo. includes lawn mowing. Tenant pays all utilities. Available 6/1/20. Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.



