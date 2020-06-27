All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 17240 SE 47th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
17240 SE 47th St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

17240 SE 47th St

17240 Southeast 47th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17240 Southeast 47th Street, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Bellevue / Lakemont - Bellevue / Lakemont (Sky Mountain Subdivision) - 4 bedrooms, 3 1/4 baths, sunken living room with fireplace, dining room, family room with fireplace, wet bar entertainment area, and large bonus room! Master Bedroom suite with walk-out deck, atttached bath with double-sink and soak tub, walk-in closet. Beautiful remodeled kitchen for entertaining with eating bar, all stainless kitchen appliances, granite slab counters, and double-pantry. Front-loader washer and dryer, carpet and tile flooring, Triple-car garage with large driveway and basketball hoop. Gas Heat with Air Conditioning. No Smoking / No Pets. $3,995/mo. includes lawn mowing. Tenant pays all utilities. Available 6/1/20. Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.

(RLNE5067514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17240 SE 47th St have any available units?
17240 SE 47th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 17240 SE 47th St have?
Some of 17240 SE 47th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17240 SE 47th St currently offering any rent specials?
17240 SE 47th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17240 SE 47th St pet-friendly?
No, 17240 SE 47th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 17240 SE 47th St offer parking?
Yes, 17240 SE 47th St offers parking.
Does 17240 SE 47th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17240 SE 47th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17240 SE 47th St have a pool?
No, 17240 SE 47th St does not have a pool.
Does 17240 SE 47th St have accessible units?
No, 17240 SE 47th St does not have accessible units.
Does 17240 SE 47th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 17240 SE 47th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Alley111
11011 NE 9th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98008
Blu Bellevue
75 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Borgata Apartment Homes
37 103rd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle