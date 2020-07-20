All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

16021 SE 66th St

16021 Southeast 66th Street · No Longer Available
Location

16021 Southeast 66th Street, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
pet friendly
16021 SE 66th St Available 05/20/19 Application Pending!! Large Beautiful home with large fenced yard in desirable Bellevue! - Enjoy this Huge and Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Home located in Cougar Ridge West Neighborhood. This home features a formal living and dining area around the corner from the large kitchen. Right off the kitchen you'll find the huge family room which is perfect for entertaining. Overlooking the downstairs is the Loft with a built in desk. Down the hall is where the additional 3 Bedrooms, a Bathroom and the large Master Bedroom with a large Master Bathroom. Located in the lowest level of the home is the huge Bonus room with an additional bedroom and bathroom. Enjoy the peaceful large fenced backyard with lots of trees and a play set.

SQ FT: 3440

YEAR BUILT: 2002

COUNTY: King County
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Cougar Ridge West

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Issaquah
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Cougar Ridge
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Issaquah
HIGH SCHOOL: Issaquah

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Dogs Allowed with Additional Deposit.

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $3,400.00

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $500.00

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email
inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4370208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16021 SE 66th St have any available units?
16021 SE 66th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 16021 SE 66th St have?
Some of 16021 SE 66th St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16021 SE 66th St currently offering any rent specials?
16021 SE 66th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16021 SE 66th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16021 SE 66th St is pet friendly.
Does 16021 SE 66th St offer parking?
Yes, 16021 SE 66th St offers parking.
Does 16021 SE 66th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16021 SE 66th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16021 SE 66th St have a pool?
No, 16021 SE 66th St does not have a pool.
Does 16021 SE 66th St have accessible units?
No, 16021 SE 66th St does not have accessible units.
Does 16021 SE 66th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16021 SE 66th St has units with dishwashers.
