Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities playground 24hr maintenance garage pet friendly

16021 SE 66th St Available 05/20/19 Application Pending!! Large Beautiful home with large fenced yard in desirable Bellevue! - Enjoy this Huge and Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Home located in Cougar Ridge West Neighborhood. This home features a formal living and dining area around the corner from the large kitchen. Right off the kitchen you'll find the huge family room which is perfect for entertaining. Overlooking the downstairs is the Loft with a built in desk. Down the hall is where the additional 3 Bedrooms, a Bathroom and the large Master Bedroom with a large Master Bathroom. Located in the lowest level of the home is the huge Bonus room with an additional bedroom and bathroom. Enjoy the peaceful large fenced backyard with lots of trees and a play set.



SQ FT: 3440



YEAR BUILT: 2002



COUNTY: King County

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Cougar Ridge West



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Issaquah

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Cougar Ridge

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Issaquah

HIGH SCHOOL: Issaquah



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Dogs Allowed with Additional Deposit.



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required



No Smoking On the Premises



Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:



Refundable Security Deposit: $3,400.00



Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00



Non-Refundable Fee: $500.00



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed



24 Hour Maintenance



Online Rent Payments Available



No Cats Allowed



