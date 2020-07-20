Amenities
16021 SE 66th St Available 05/20/19 Application Pending!! Large Beautiful home with large fenced yard in desirable Bellevue! - Enjoy this Huge and Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Home located in Cougar Ridge West Neighborhood. This home features a formal living and dining area around the corner from the large kitchen. Right off the kitchen you'll find the huge family room which is perfect for entertaining. Overlooking the downstairs is the Loft with a built in desk. Down the hall is where the additional 3 Bedrooms, a Bathroom and the large Master Bedroom with a large Master Bathroom. Located in the lowest level of the home is the huge Bonus room with an additional bedroom and bathroom. Enjoy the peaceful large fenced backyard with lots of trees and a play set.
SQ FT: 3440
YEAR BUILT: 2002
COUNTY: King County
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Cougar Ridge West
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Issaquah
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Cougar Ridge
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Issaquah
HIGH SCHOOL: Issaquah
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Dogs Allowed with Additional Deposit.
LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $3,400.00
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $500.00
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email
inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
No Cats Allowed
