15857 SE 12th Pl. Available 08/22/19 Cozy 3 bedroom home in Bellevue - perfect location! - You will love this home! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Secluded master suite downstairs with family / media room. Beautiful low maintenance yard with lots of sunshine! Located across the street from A grade Phantom Lake Elementary, Tillicum Middle School and Phantom Lake Pre-school. Easy 20 minute drive to downtown, close to Eastgate P&R, and Crossroads Shopping!



12 months minimum lease. First month's rent + security deposit (equal to one month's rent) + last month's rent due before move in. Subject to change depending on strength of application.



Please allow 24 hours notice for a showing as home is currently occupied. SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: showdigs.co/64ad



No Pets Allowed



