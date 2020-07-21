All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

15857 SE 12th Pl.

15857 Southeast 12th Place · No Longer Available
Location

15857 Southeast 12th Place, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
15857 SE 12th Pl. Available 08/22/19 Cozy 3 bedroom home in Bellevue - perfect location! - You will love this home! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Secluded master suite downstairs with family / media room. Beautiful low maintenance yard with lots of sunshine! Located across the street from A grade Phantom Lake Elementary, Tillicum Middle School and Phantom Lake Pre-school. Easy 20 minute drive to downtown, close to Eastgate P&R, and Crossroads Shopping!

12 months minimum lease. First month's rent + security deposit (equal to one month's rent) + last month's rent due before move in. Subject to change depending on strength of application.

Please allow 24 hours notice for a showing as home is currently occupied. SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: showdigs.co/64ad

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4981566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15857 SE 12th Pl. have any available units?
15857 SE 12th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 15857 SE 12th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
15857 SE 12th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15857 SE 12th Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 15857 SE 12th Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 15857 SE 12th Pl. offer parking?
No, 15857 SE 12th Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 15857 SE 12th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15857 SE 12th Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15857 SE 12th Pl. have a pool?
No, 15857 SE 12th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 15857 SE 12th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 15857 SE 12th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 15857 SE 12th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15857 SE 12th Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15857 SE 12th Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15857 SE 12th Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
