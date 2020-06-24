1571 139th Lane NE

Amenities

Exceptional 3 beds 2.5 baths Avid Townhouse in Crossroad Bellevue minutes to Microsoft - Home is brand new and move in condition. Welcome to AVID Townhomes! So convenient, located close to all that Bellevue has to offer including shopping, dining & entertainment. Walking distance to Safeway Plaza on 140th. Easy access north to 520 to Microsoft, east to Crossroad, south to I-90 and Bellevue College and west to downtown Bellevue.



This home features 3 beds, 2.5 bath, 1,504 sq ft on 3 levels. Open floor plan, high quality features throughout; quartz countertops, SS appliances, tankless hotwater. Top floor with Master Suite, and two bedrooms, 2-Car tandem Garage. Walking path and small playground in community.



Bellevue School District with Stevenson Elem, Odle Mid and Sammamish Senior High. Tenant to verify.



No pet, no smoking. Washer/Dryer in unit. All appliances stay. For showing, please text Toni at 425-327-0446. Appointment requires. Application fee at $42 per adult. Showings start on Feb 26, 2019.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4721295)