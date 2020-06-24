All apartments in Bellevue
1571 139th Lane NE
1571 139th Lane NE

1571 139th Ln NE · No Longer Available
Location

1571 139th Ln NE, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
playground
garage
Exceptional 3 beds 2.5 baths Avid Townhouse in Crossroad Bellevue minutes to Microsoft - Home is brand new and move in condition. Welcome to AVID Townhomes! So convenient, located close to all that Bellevue has to offer including shopping, dining & entertainment. Walking distance to Safeway Plaza on 140th. Easy access north to 520 to Microsoft, east to Crossroad, south to I-90 and Bellevue College and west to downtown Bellevue.

This home features 3 beds, 2.5 bath, 1,504 sq ft on 3 levels. Open floor plan, high quality features throughout; quartz countertops, SS appliances, tankless hotwater. Top floor with Master Suite, and two bedrooms, 2-Car tandem Garage. Walking path and small playground in community.

Bellevue School District with Stevenson Elem, Odle Mid and Sammamish Senior High. Tenant to verify.

No pet, no smoking. Washer/Dryer in unit. All appliances stay. For showing, please text Toni at 425-327-0446. Appointment requires. Application fee at $42 per adult. Showings start on Feb 26, 2019.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4721295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1571 139th Lane NE have any available units?
1571 139th Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 1571 139th Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
1571 139th Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1571 139th Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 1571 139th Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 1571 139th Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 1571 139th Lane NE offers parking.
Does 1571 139th Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1571 139th Lane NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1571 139th Lane NE have a pool?
No, 1571 139th Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 1571 139th Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 1571 139th Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1571 139th Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1571 139th Lane NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1571 139th Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1571 139th Lane NE does not have units with air conditioning.
