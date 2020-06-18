Amenities

15220 NE 3rd Pl Available 06/10/20 Home is Where the Heart is in Bellevue! - In light of the current public health crisis, no in person showings of this home will be available at this time. A virtual tours will be available soon and can be found on listing once uploaded!



Nicely landscaped corner lot, tri-level home, in desirable East Bellevue neighborhood. Just minutes to Microsoft, Crossroads shopping, I-90 & 520 freeways. New interior paint, new carpet, light and bright home with galley kitchen, new stove top, and microwave with eat-in kitchen. Living room has formal dining area along with nice stone gas fireplace. 4 BR with full bath off master BR, full bath in upstairs hall & 1/2 bath in utility/laundry room. Large family room on the lower level. Washer and dryer included. 2-car garage w/ added storage and additional storage shed on the property. Private fenced backyard with nice deck off of kitchen.



Bellevue Schools: Jing Mei Elementary, Odle Middle School, Sammamish High School



- 12 month lease minimum.

- $45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Security deposit of 1.5x rent.

- $10 monthly furnace filter fee.

- Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

- Tenant is responsible for yard care and all utilities.

- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



