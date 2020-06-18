All apartments in Bellevue
Bellevue, WA
15220 NE 3rd Pl
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

15220 NE 3rd Pl

15220 Northeast 3rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

15220 Northeast 3rd Place, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
15220 NE 3rd Pl Available 06/10/20 Home is Where the Heart is in Bellevue! - In light of the current public health crisis, no in person showings of this home will be available at this time. A virtual tours will be available soon and can be found on listing once uploaded!

Nicely landscaped corner lot, tri-level home, in desirable East Bellevue neighborhood. Just minutes to Microsoft, Crossroads shopping, I-90 & 520 freeways. New interior paint, new carpet, light and bright home with galley kitchen, new stove top, and microwave with eat-in kitchen. Living room has formal dining area along with nice stone gas fireplace. 4 BR with full bath off master BR, full bath in upstairs hall & 1/2 bath in utility/laundry room. Large family room on the lower level. Washer and dryer included. 2-car garage w/ added storage and additional storage shed on the property. Private fenced backyard with nice deck off of kitchen.

Bellevue Schools: Jing Mei Elementary, Odle Middle School, Sammamish High School

- 12 month lease minimum.
- $45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Security deposit of 1.5x rent.
- $10 monthly furnace filter fee.
- Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
- Tenant is responsible for yard care and all utilities.
- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

(RLNE5743153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15220 NE 3rd Pl have any available units?
15220 NE 3rd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 15220 NE 3rd Pl have?
Some of 15220 NE 3rd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15220 NE 3rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
15220 NE 3rd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15220 NE 3rd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 15220 NE 3rd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 15220 NE 3rd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 15220 NE 3rd Pl offers parking.
Does 15220 NE 3rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15220 NE 3rd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15220 NE 3rd Pl have a pool?
No, 15220 NE 3rd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 15220 NE 3rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 15220 NE 3rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 15220 NE 3rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 15220 NE 3rd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

