15215 Northeast 7th Place

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Traditional, 4 beds, 2-baths single-family home in the casual neighborhood of West Lake Hills in Bellevue.



The nice unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, laminate floors in the bathrooms, and 2 fireplaces. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops, ample cabinet storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control, air conditioning and forced-air heating are installed.



The exterior features a deck and a fenced yard - perfect for outdoor dining and fun activities with friends and family. A storage shed is available in the back. Driveway parking and a 2-car garage with remote control doors are included. Pets are not encouraged on the property. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, and electricity.



The propertys Walkscore is 75/100, so it is a Very Walkable location. Errands can be done on foot and do not require a car.



Nearby Parks: Hillaire Park, Chevy Chase Neighborhood Park, Crossroads Park, and Commissioner's Waterway.



Nearby Schools:

Bennett Elementary School - 0.32 mile, 9/10

Odle Middle School - 0.57 mile, 7/10

Highland Middle School - 0.73 mile, 4/10

Sammamish Senior High School - 0.86 mile, 6/10



Bus lines:

221 - 0.2 mile

226 - 0.2 mile

245 - 0.2 mile

B Line - 0.2 mile



No Pets Allowed



