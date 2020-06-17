All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

15215 Northeast 7th Place

15215 Northeast 7th Place · No Longer Available
Location

15215 Northeast 7th Place, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Traditional, 4 beds, 2-baths single-family home in the casual neighborhood of West Lake Hills in Bellevue.

The nice unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, laminate floors in the bathrooms, and 2 fireplaces. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops, ample cabinet storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control, air conditioning and forced-air heating are installed.

The exterior features a deck and a fenced yard - perfect for outdoor dining and fun activities with friends and family. A storage shed is available in the back. Driveway parking and a 2-car garage with remote control doors are included. Pets are not encouraged on the property. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, and electricity.

The propertys Walkscore is 75/100, so it is a Very Walkable location. Errands can be done on foot and do not require a car.

Nearby Parks: Hillaire Park, Chevy Chase Neighborhood Park, Crossroads Park, and Commissioner's Waterway.

Nearby Schools:
Bennett Elementary School - 0.32 mile, 9/10
Odle Middle School - 0.57 mile, 7/10
Highland Middle School - 0.73 mile, 4/10
Sammamish Senior High School - 0.86 mile, 6/10

Bus lines:
221 - 0.2 mile
226 - 0.2 mile
245 - 0.2 mile
B Line - 0.2 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5308567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15215 Northeast 7th Place have any available units?
15215 Northeast 7th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 15215 Northeast 7th Place have?
Some of 15215 Northeast 7th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15215 Northeast 7th Place currently offering any rent specials?
15215 Northeast 7th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15215 Northeast 7th Place pet-friendly?
No, 15215 Northeast 7th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 15215 Northeast 7th Place offer parking?
Yes, 15215 Northeast 7th Place offers parking.
Does 15215 Northeast 7th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15215 Northeast 7th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15215 Northeast 7th Place have a pool?
No, 15215 Northeast 7th Place does not have a pool.
Does 15215 Northeast 7th Place have accessible units?
No, 15215 Northeast 7th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15215 Northeast 7th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15215 Northeast 7th Place has units with dishwashers.

