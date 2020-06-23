All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14621 NE 35th St, #1

14621 Northeast 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14621 Northeast 35th Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
* BELLEVUE TOWNHOME across from Microsoft, 2 bedroom, 1.5 ba+carport * - Private end unit townhome thats centrally located within walking distance to the MS campus, new Fred Meyer, shopping, dining, recreation nearby. Conveniently located near 148th for service on the bus routes. Included separate storage room + covered carport. 2-story floorplan with wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, deck/balcony and walk out basement to the secluded grounds.

No smoking or pets, available for move-in January 1st, 2019

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3299360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14621 NE 35th St, #1 have any available units?
14621 NE 35th St, #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14621 NE 35th St, #1 have?
Some of 14621 NE 35th St, #1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14621 NE 35th St, #1 currently offering any rent specials?
14621 NE 35th St, #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14621 NE 35th St, #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14621 NE 35th St, #1 is pet friendly.
Does 14621 NE 35th St, #1 offer parking?
Yes, 14621 NE 35th St, #1 does offer parking.
Does 14621 NE 35th St, #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14621 NE 35th St, #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14621 NE 35th St, #1 have a pool?
No, 14621 NE 35th St, #1 does not have a pool.
Does 14621 NE 35th St, #1 have accessible units?
No, 14621 NE 35th St, #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 14621 NE 35th St, #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14621 NE 35th St, #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
