14243 SE 22nd St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14243 SE 22nd St

14243 Southeast 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Bellevue
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

14243 Southeast 22nd Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
Southeast Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
14243 SE 22nd St Available 04/01/19 3 bed/2bath Rambler in Bellevue's Robinswood neighborhood - Remodel includes: Hardwood floors, new lighting and plumbing fixtures, updated electrical and hardware. Updated bathrooms with granite counters. Beautiful living room with hardwood floor, brick fireplace and large picture window for added natural light. Separate laundry room/half bath includes washer and dryer. Forced air gas heat and gas water heater. Private backyard with an expansive patio and mature landscaping. Double garage Just minutes to Bellevue College, Robinswood Park, Park & Ride, Schools, Shopping, and I-90

Please allow a minimum of 24 hours notice for a showing as the home is currently occupied.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4744798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14243 SE 22nd St have any available units?
14243 SE 22nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14243 SE 22nd St have?
Some of 14243 SE 22nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14243 SE 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
14243 SE 22nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14243 SE 22nd St pet-friendly?
No, 14243 SE 22nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 14243 SE 22nd St offer parking?
Yes, 14243 SE 22nd St offers parking.
Does 14243 SE 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14243 SE 22nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14243 SE 22nd St have a pool?
No, 14243 SE 22nd St does not have a pool.
Does 14243 SE 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 14243 SE 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 14243 SE 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14243 SE 22nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
