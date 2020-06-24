Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

14243 SE 22nd St Available 04/01/19 3 bed/2bath Rambler in Bellevue's Robinswood neighborhood - Remodel includes: Hardwood floors, new lighting and plumbing fixtures, updated electrical and hardware. Updated bathrooms with granite counters. Beautiful living room with hardwood floor, brick fireplace and large picture window for added natural light. Separate laundry room/half bath includes washer and dryer. Forced air gas heat and gas water heater. Private backyard with an expansive patio and mature landscaping. Double garage Just minutes to Bellevue College, Robinswood Park, Park & Ride, Schools, Shopping, and I-90



Please allow a minimum of 24 hours notice for a showing as the home is currently occupied.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4744798)